14 great Amazon Black Friday deals you can get for under £50 right now

Looked at the Amazon Black Friday deals yet? While some of the big ticket items like 4K TVs and laptops require you spending hundreds to get something that can fairly be called top-of-the-range, you can also work on a budget to nab a great bargain this Black Friday.

Thousands of products are on-sale right now at Amazon – including some stuff you'd never even think could be discounted, like Sensations Peking Spare Rib crackers from Walkers, which are 49p. But that's the key thing, here – knowing what you're looking for. That's why we're here to help.

Below, we've rounded up a few suggestions of deals you can get for under £50 right now at Amazon UK for Black Friday – in fact, most of these are under £40. Some of them are fairly obvious – Amazon's devices, like Fire TV sticks, always drop to this price range during Black Friday – but there's also a couple of more esoteric items that might make good stocking fillers for members of your family.

Here are 14 deals we've picked out as potential gift ideas – each is discounted at Amazon UK right now. Check out the rest of our Black Friday deals for more suggestions on what to look out for this holiday season.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

View Deal

Fire 7 Tablet: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - Amazon's entry-level tablet is already pretty cheap, but this Black Friday deal kicks the price down even further. Surely one of the cheapest all-in-one ways to watch Netflix, Disney Plus and so on, this might be an ideal gift for young adults who aren't concerned with having a top-of-the-line slate. View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - If you're just after a super cheap fitness tracker to monitor your activity and sleep (and receive a few smartphone notifications as well) this £39 Fitbit Inspire is just the solution.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £90 (kind of) - Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Top pick Xbox Wireless Controller: £54.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Xbox Series X Wireless Controller is seeing its first ever price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, with £10 shaved off the price tag. That means you can grab an extra controller for your new console, or stock up ahead of a big purchase in the future.

View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Privet Drive: £64.99 £49 at Amazon

Save £15 - This iconic suburban British house from Harry Potter is actually on sale from a few retailers, but Amazon has it at its lowest price. You get loads of characters from the film as well as Hedwig, Dobby, and the infamous Ford Anglia, perfect for fans of the movies.

View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Amazon exclusive): £51.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition has had 31% knocked off its asking price at Amazon. Considering the latest Watch Dogs hasn't been out long, this is a great deal - plus this game will work on PS5 and includes a free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Jovia Pod Capsule coffee machine: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - Naturally you need the pods, and this is a fairly regularly price point for this particular coffee maker, which its manufacturer boasts offers coffee shop-level beverages. The pods are an additional expense, of course, but the entry price is low.View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse: £79.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Razer Basilisk V2 wired mouse going for so far, which means you're grabbing a great price on the optical pointer. Not only that, but you can save 40% on Xbox Game Pass PC with this purchase as well.

View Deal

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

FIFA 21 Points: 10% off at Amazon

If you're deep into the FIFA micro economy, Amazon is offering a rare discount on FIFA points right now. Obviously you need the game to use them – but the lower price applies to points for PlayStation, Xbox and Origin versions, by the looks of it.View Deal

PS Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you've just grabbed a PS5, or you're looking to get a little more out of your PS4, you'll want to grab this PS Plus membership at a £12 discount right now at Amazon. You'll get access to online play, free monthly games and the new PS Plus Collection as well.

View Deal

PNY CS900 Internal SATA 480GB SSD: £48.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £9 - Meant to be a cost-effective replacement for an old hard-drive, rather than a top-of-the-line solid state drive, this is nonetheless a low price for some faster storage from PNY at Amazon right now. View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.