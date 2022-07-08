South Africa vs Wales live stream: how to watch second Test rugby online from anywhere

Wales will be hoping to take advantage of an unfamiliar South African line-up in this second Test of their Summer series against the Springboks on Saturday. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to the starting line-up from the side that ran out 32-29 winners in Pretoria, with only lock Eben Etzebeth remaining in the 15. Read on as our guide explains how to get a South Africa vs Wales live stream and watch the Summer International rugby match online from anywhere.

The massive makeover has drawn criticism from the likes of Lions legend Sir Gareth Edwards, who branded the rejigged Springboks team sheet as disrespectful to the Welsh.

Dragons head coach Wayne Pivac will be hoping the perceived slight will rally his side as they look to claim what would be their first ever win over the Springboks in South Africa.

Having had much the better of the hosts in the first half of the first Test, could a history-making win be on the cards for the tourists? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a South Africa vs Wales live stream wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK can watch South Africa vs Wales on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 4.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Action at 3.30pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch South Africa vs Wales on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

Watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a South Africa vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Wales live stream from anywhere

How to watch Springboks vs Wales: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch Springboks vs Wales in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport Grandstand, with kick-off set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream South Africa vs Wales

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the South Africa vs Wales game in the US, with kick-off set for 11.05am ET / 8.05am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch the second Test between South Africa and Wales on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream South Africa vs Wales for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 1.05am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Wales: live stream rugby in New Zealand