How to create an animated GIF

If you spend any time on the internet there's a good chance you've seen animated GIFs - which are short animations that play when you're on a website.

It's also very easy to create your own animated GIFs, and GiftedMotion is a great tool for creating simple animations for use in a website or blog.

It outputs the animation in the form of a common GIF file, so you don't need any extra software to play it back either. As a result it can be displayed in almost any browser.

You can also use a variety of image formats to build up your animated masterpiece – PNG, JPEG/JPG, BMP and GIF files.

During this tutorial, we'll be showing you how simple it is to put one of these animations together using GiftedMotion – as an added bonus, the application is completely free to download, too.

GiftedMotion works as a JAR file, which is a type of Java format that can run on multiple platforms – as a result, it's extremely easy to use. With a little taste of GiftedMotion, you'll be animating images in no time.