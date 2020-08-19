Disney Plus still isn't on Panasonic TVs – here's how to fix that

Disney Plus has been a runaway success since it soft-launched in 2019, and even more so since it expanded across the UK and Europe in early 2020. With a slate of blockbuster Star Wars movies, Hamilton, Pixar classics, and more, there's plenty to draw viewers to the service – but if you're using a Panasonic TV, it's not quite as simple as picking up the remote.

No Panasonic TVs currently support the Disney Plus app, meaning subscribers will have to stick to watching on their browser, smartphone, or through a streaming stick to get their Disney fix.

That's in spite of Disney Plus support being pretty much standard across the competition by now: new Samsung TVs, LG TVs, Sony TVs, and Philips TVs in 2020 will all carry the app. But Panasonic has been left in the cold – for now at least.

It might have something to do with Panasonic's absence from the North American TV market, but the ongoing delay is still a pain point for anyone who bought a Panasonic set and expected to be able to load up their favorite streaming apps without issue. (You won't get it on Hisense TVs, either.)

When will Panasonic TVs get Disney Plus?

We've now reviewed a number of new 2020 Panasonic TVs, from the mid-range HX800 LCD to the masterful HZ2000 OLED.

None of them carry the Disney Plus app, and we haven't heard much in terms of a concrete roadmap from Panasonic on the matter.

In response, Panasonic's support website states that "Panasonic recognises the importance of supporting popular video on demand services and we are continuously working to provide native support on our televisions where possible."

Translated: Disney Plus is coming, but Panasonic can't tell you when.

For Disney Plus subscribers on the lookout for a new TV, it pretty much rules out anything from Panasonic – which is a shame given how excellent its sets usually are, and a surprise given the broad format support Panasonic is known for (HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, etc).

No Disney Plus in sight... (Image credit: Steve May)

Is there a workaround?

As ever, there are some relatively simple ways to start streaming Disney Plus, even if you have a Panasonic TV.

If your laptop has an HDMI or micro HDMI port, you might want to consider getting a cable for connecting it to your TV's HDMI port. Disney Plus is also on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, so you can always load up the app from there – though both of these solutions involve running a potentially power-hungry device alongside your television, and it would be much easier if the app was supported natively.

You can also cast from a smartphone or tablet, though you're stuck using an Android device, given Panasonic's screen mirroring feature isn't compatible with iOS – and Panasonic doesn't support AirPlay either.

A streaming stick might be the simplest solution, with the likes of Fire TV Stick 4K or Google Chromecast supporting the Disney Plus app for a small cost.

If you can't (or don't want to) take advantage of any of those solutions, you should still have access to other TV streaming services on your Panasonic TV, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus.

What TVs do support Disney Plus?

If you'd rather skip the stress of any workarounds, you can check out some prices on Disney Plus-supporting TVs below: