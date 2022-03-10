This Hisense 4K TV deal lets you grab a 65-inch QLED at a budget price

You absolutely shouldn't miss this Hisense 4K QLED TV deal, if you're in the market for a massive 65-inch telly that brings excellent picture quality at a surprisingly low price. Usually, you'll almost always have to pay upwards of £1,000 for one of the best 4K TVs at this size, but not so with this incredible Hisense discount.

By heading to Costco right now, you can buy the Hisense 65A7GQTUK 65-inch 4K QLED TV for just £489.90 when you apply the discount code "394890" at checkout. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Do keep in mind that you'll need a Costco membership in order to buy from the retailer's website and be eligible for the discount.

Hisense 65A7GQTUK 65-inch QLED 4K TV

Hisense 65A7GQTUK 65-inch QLED 4K TV: £599 £489.90 at Costco

Save £109.10 - Hisense is well known for offering premium TV packages at affordable prices, and this discount is no exception. If you're after a 4K, HDR10-capable TV at a massive 65-inch size, you won't find one much cheaper than this incredible Hisense deal.

Hisense has become a popular TV brand in recent years, thanks to its track record of providing many premium 4K TV features like HDR10, Dolby Atmos and all-round excellent picture quality in surprisingly affordable packages. This fantastic Costco deal is no different, especially if you're after not just one of the best Hisense TVs, but also one at an impressive large size.

Sure, the TV's display isn't going to blow your mind in the same way one of the best LG OLED TVs would, like the best-in-class LG CX. But you'll almost always be paying upwards of £1,200 for an LG or Samsung model of the same size. If you're looking to go big on a budget, then, this 65-inch Hisense QLED is still one of the absolute best you can buy at this discounted price point.

Want to learn more about Hisense TVs before you buy? We've got a full guide discussing whether you should buy a Hisense TV, and what the brand offers compared to its more expensive competitors.

