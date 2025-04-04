The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs I've ever tested, and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon

Deals
By published

Get the 55-inch Hisense U7N for £599 at Amazon

Hisense U7N lowest price deal image
(Image credit: Future)

The Hisense U7N cemented itself as one of the top TVs of 2024, thanks to its packed feature set and affordable price. Now, that price has gotten even better.

The 55-inch Hisense U7N has dropped to a record-low of £599 (was £799) at Amazon. For one of the best TVs on the market, that's an excellent price.

If you're in the US, there's a deal for you, too. The 65-inch Hisense U7N is available for $698 (it was $998) at Amazon.

That's not quite a record low, but it's incredibly close!

Hisense 55-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV
Hisense 55-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV : was £799 now £599 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is one of the most versatile and affordable mini-LED TVs on the market. It delivers great picture quality and a near-full stock of gaming features for a budget price. This deal knocks the 55-inch model down to £599; the lowest it's ever been!

View Deal
Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV
Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $998 now $698 at Amazon

Delivering great picture quality, a solid stock of gaming features and access to Google TV for an affordable price, the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget mini-LED TVs available. While this deal doesn't quite hit the record-low of $678 we've seen before, it's only $20 higher. For a 65-inch TV with this much going for it, that's a great deal.

View Deal

In my Hisense U7N review, I praised it for its good overall picture quality, with effective local dimming, vibrant colors and surprisingly good black levels. The U7N easily outperforms its price and sets itself as one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.

It's also no slouch when it comes to gaming, with 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR and ALLM all supported. Plus, its low input lag will impress most gamers. This is one of the best gaming TVs if you're on a budget.

See more Television Deals
TOPICS
James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about televisions
Kaleidescape Strato M movie player

Kaleidescape's new Blu-ray quality movie streamer is half the price, but has a huge 4K catch – and maybe that's okay
The Sony Bravia 8 II TV showing bubbles in a close-up

Sony's new OLED TV gets first price and release date, and it's great news for us, bad news for LG
A very subtle image of money falling in front of Nvidia&#039;s HQ while GPUs pop out

Latest Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU rumor suggests good news and bad when it comes to price
See more latest
Most Popular
An Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip on a green background with text saying Lowest Price.
Skip the latest model and save $250 on the powerful Apple MacBook Air M2
samsung galaxy watch ultra on a cyan background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra falls to a stunning new-low price at Amazon, no trade-in required
Home Depot
Home Depot's Spring Black Friday is live: 40% off patio furniture, grills and tools
Pixel wAtch 3 on a blue background with the text don&#039;t miss
The Pixel Watch 3 is an absolute bargain at Amazon – just $10 off its lowest-ever price
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy has a massive TV sale ahead of the Final Four: shop big-screen TVs from $259.99
Nintendo Switch 2 bundles on a blue background
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 – some pre-orders live now, and all the latest info
Google Pixel 9 Pro on orange background with big savings text overlay
Visible Wireless just hit us with its best Pixel 9 deal ever – get $300 off any device with this handy code
Beats Studio Buds Plus in Transparent with pink background and lowest price text
Our best-rated Beats earbuds just dropped back to a record-low price
JBL Go 4 portable speaker in blue on cyan background with price cut sign
This cheap JBL portable speaker is a bargain at under $40 on Amazon
Two Dell laptops on a yellow background
Dell launches a huge spring sale with up to $400 off – I've picked the 4 best laptop deals