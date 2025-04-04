The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs I've ever tested, and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon
The Hisense U7N cemented itself as one of the top TVs of 2024, thanks to its packed feature set and affordable price. Now, that price has gotten even better.
The 55-inch Hisense U7N has dropped to a record-low of £599 (was £799) at Amazon. For one of the best TVs on the market, that's an excellent price.
If you're in the US, there's a deal for you, too. The 65-inch Hisense U7N is available for $698 (it was $998) at Amazon.
That's not quite a record low, but it's incredibly close!
The Hisense U7N is one of the most versatile and affordable mini-LED TVs on the market. It delivers great picture quality and a near-full stock of gaming features for a budget price. This deal knocks the 55-inch model down to £599; the lowest it's ever been!
Delivering great picture quality, a solid stock of gaming features and access to Google TV for an affordable price, the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget mini-LED TVs available. While this deal doesn't quite hit the record-low of $678 we've seen before, it's only $20 higher. For a 65-inch TV with this much going for it, that's a great deal.
In my Hisense U7N review, I praised it for its good overall picture quality, with effective local dimming, vibrant colors and surprisingly good black levels. The U7N easily outperforms its price and sets itself as one of the best mini-LED TVs you can buy.
It's also no slouch when it comes to gaming, with 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR and ALLM all supported. Plus, its low input lag will impress most gamers. This is one of the best gaming TVs if you're on a budget.
