The best Xbox One and PS4 game deals from Amazon's Hidden Gems sale

Amazon has kicked off its Hidden Gems sale and there are some fantastic PS4 and Xbox One deals to be had.

For just £20 you can grab two of this year's biggest releases: Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5. You can also pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 with a Collectible SteelBook for just £33.99. There's also a load of offers on game bundles.

While we may see similar offers around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we don't think you'll see a much better deal on Resident Evil 2 or Devil May Cry 5 - especially for physical editions. However, if the below deals aren't for you then keep an eye on our Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals page in the coming weeks for the best offers around.

Here are the best Xbox One and PS4 game deals Amazon is offering as part its Hidden Gems sale:

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Collectible SteelBook | Xbox One | £33.99 at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for a year, but the average price still hasn't dropped below £30 (for the standard edition). Amazon is offering the Collectible SteelBook version for the price of the standard, making it the perfect time to pick up one of 2018's best games. View Deal

While Amazon is offering plenty of PS4 and Xbox One game bundles, we had a look through each and found that the majority can be bought for cheaper individually - and we expect better offers to appear over Black Friday weekend.

While Ghost Recon: Breakpoint bundles look good, the game's poor reception means that the price has dropped to around £30 - and we expect it will continue to fall.