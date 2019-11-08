The best Xbox One and PS4 game deals from Amazon's Hidden Gems sale

Amazon has kicked off its Hidden Gems sale and there are some fantastic PS4 and Xbox One deals to be had.
For just £20 you can grab two of this year's biggest releases: Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5. You can also pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 with a Collectible SteelBook for just £33.99. There's also a load of offers on game bundles.
While we may see similar offers around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we don't think you'll see a much better deal on Resident Evil 2 or Devil May Cry 5 - especially for physical editions. However, if the below deals aren't for you then keep an eye on our Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals page in the coming weeks for the best offers around.
Here are the best Xbox One and PS4 game deals Amazon is offering as part its Hidden Gems sale:
Resident Evil 2 Remake| Xbox One | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon
Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 released in January this year but is easily one of 2019's best games. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is not to be sniffed at.View Deal
Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon
Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy. View Deal
Devil May Cry 5 | Xbox One | Includes 5 costumes |Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon
Devil May Cry is another of this year's biggest releases. Usually retailing for upwards of £25, we think grabbing a physical edition (with five costumes) for just £20 is a steal.View Deal
Devil May Cry 5 | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon
Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for £20 seems like a bargain. View Deal
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Collectible SteelBook | Xbox One | £33.99 at Amazon
Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for a year, but the average price still hasn't dropped below £30 (for the standard edition). Amazon is offering the Collectible SteelBook version for the price of the standard, making it the perfect time to pick up one of 2018's best games. View Deal
Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition | Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Special Edition | PS4 | Physical Edition | £39.99 at Amazon
Amazon claims you save over £30 on this bundle but having a look around, it's more likely you're saving about £10. It's still a good deal for those who want some more action in their game library.View Deal
While Amazon is offering plenty of PS4 and Xbox One game bundles, we had a look through each and found that the majority can be bought for cheaper individually - and we expect better offers to appear over Black Friday weekend.
While Ghost Recon: Breakpoint bundles look good, the game's poor reception means that the price has dropped to around £30 - and we expect it will continue to fall.