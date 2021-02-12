The best Samsung Galaxy A21s deals in February 2021

Samsung Galaxy A21s deals will get you a powerful quad camera and plenty of battery life without putting you out of pocket. Get the best budget phone at a great price with these top Galaxy A21s deals.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is super affordable yet offers a stunning quad camera setup and a huge display backed by a massive battery. It also comes in two size options of 32GB and 128GB where pricing starts at just £179 and tops out at £219.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is a mid-range phone by name but in price it sits at the more affordable end, yet by camera specs it's competing with the premium range.

What you get in camera powers, thanks to that 48MP quad setup, you sacrifice in screen quality. Yes, it's large at 6.5-inches and looks great with that Infinity-O edge-to-edge design, but it is an LCD. This isn't that bad though as the issue here is more battery drain than an OLED, but since this phone comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery you won't have to worry about that.

We've gathered all of the best Samsung Galaxy A21s deals so you can see them all in one place, below, and compare for your favourite options.

Compare Samsung Galaxy A21s deals

Samsung Galaxy A21s mini-review:

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A21s review in brief Affordable price with premium quad camera and battery Specifications Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: Full HD+ Rear camera: 8MP + 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera: 13MP Weight: 192g OS: Android 10 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB, 128GB External storage: microSDXC Battery: 5,000mAh Reasons to buy + Large display + Quad camera setup + Massive battery Reasons to avoid - Could be faster

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a whopping 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-O display with an HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 720. So it's large but not the most punchy display Samsung offers. But at this price that's to be expected.

The cameras are what really impress for the price point. You get a 48MP quad camera setup on the rear, something which is really hard to find at this price. That comprises a 2MP depth camera, 48MP main snapper, 8MP ultra wide cam and a 2MP macro lens. All that adds up to a very capable camera setup for nearly all situations, be they closes-ups, portraits or wide panoramic shots. The 13MP selfie snapper isn't to be sniffed at either.

Everything is powered by a zippy Exynos 850 CPU and 4GB or RAM running Android 10 OS. For gaming you also have the AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 support. As for battery, it's a huge 5,000mAh unit that should go all day easily and then fast 15W charges via USB-C.

Samsung Galaxy A21s SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy the device SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £179 for 32GB and £219 for 128GB, this phone is a really affordable option for the specs if offers.

Samsung Galaxy A21s deals only come in 32GB or 128GB options. If SIM-free is the way for you simply grab it at its cheapest price or from a retailer you trust.

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.