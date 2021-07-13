Snap up this Blink Mini home security camera for its lowest price ever

The best home security cameras offer a great way to check in on your home when you’re not around, but they can be a pricey purchase - so a home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 29% off the price of the Blink Mini indoor security camera , reducing it to £24.99 from £34.99 . That’s the same price we saw on Amazon Prime Day recently, and the same savings we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Today's best Blink security camera deals in the UK

Amazon has knocked £10 off the cost of this wired indoor security camera, which can record full HD video during the day and at night if motion is detected. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this home security camera go for, but it won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this home security camera deal now.View Deal

Amazon has also discounted Blink’s battery-powered indoor security camera. There’s a £24 saving on the Blink Indoors, which unlike the Blink Mini comes with a Blink Sync module 2 - so footage recorded by the camera can be stored locally at no extra cost, rather than the monthly cloud-based video storage service.View Deal

Amazon is also offering a £30 saving on Blink Outdoor - a weatherproof version of the Blink Indoor making it suitable for use outside. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Blink Outdoor - it hit £64.99 on Black Friday last year, but it’s still good value. View Deal

Blink, which is owned by Amazon, is an affordable home security brand. On test, we found the Blink Mini camera easy to set-up and use. It recorded clear footage both during the day and at night, although we were disappointed that unlike more expensive home security cameras such as those from Arlo and Ring, it doesn’t offer person detection, which flags when the camera thinks motion detected in its field of view is caused by a person rather than another source.

The Blink Mini stores video it records in the cloud - the camera comes with a free trial of this service until September 2021. Once this expires, it’ll cost you £2.50 per month if you want to review footage captured by the security camera at a later date. Alternatively, you can purchase a Blink Sync module 2 for £34.99 (as we’ve already mentioned this comes bundled with the Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor) along with a 256 GB USB flash drive (around £25) to enable local storage rather than needing the monthly subscription for cloud recording.

