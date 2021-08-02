Save big on the LG C1 – one of the best OLED TVs you can buy

If you've had your eye on the LG C1 OLED TV, but been put off by the relatively high price tag, then there's a couple of deals running now that you may want to check out.

Right now, you can nab yourself a 48-inch LG C1 at PRC Direct for £1,079 (down from £1,199) by using the code 21SUMMER10P at checkout.

If you want to go bigger, AO has the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV available for £1,499. However, you'll get an extra 10% off if you apply the code LGOLED10 at checkout, bringing the price down to just £1,349.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

LG C1 48-inch OLED TV (2021): £1,199 £1,079 at PRC Direct

Save £120 - A follow-up of 2020's marvellous LG CX, it's hard to imagine the C1 could outshine the company's previous flagship. But it did so with gorgeous 4K/HDR picture quality and a snappy UI that makes browsing through this smart TV a joy. Remember to enter the code 21SUMMER10P at checkout for the discount to apply.View Deal

LG C1 55-inch OLED TV (2021): £1,499 £1,349 at AO

Save £150 - But what if you wanted one of the best TVs you can buy...but bigger? That's where the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV comes in, sporting the same incredible picture quality and feature set as the 48-inch version, but the bigger screen makes the slightly higher price tag worth it. Remember to enter the discount code LGOLED10 at checkout for the reduced price to apply.View Deal

We're very happy to see a price reduction for one of LG's current flagships. As a 2021 OLED TV, discounts can certainly be hard to come by. And while the discounts offered above are modest at best, there's still enough of a saving there that could go towards another home theater device, such as the best soundbars you can buy for under £200.

In our review, we called the LG C1 the gold standard for OLED TVs in 2021, and while the C1 doesn't feature the more up-to-date OLED evo panels found in its counterpart model, the LG G1, you're still getting near-unrivalled picture quality from the LG C1 OLED TV.

If the LG C1 still looks a bit too pricey with the discount, you might want to consider last year's model, the LG CX. The 48-inch model of the CX currently retails at £1,099, with the 55-inch version coming in at £1,299. This is a cheaper option and still results in you owning one of the best OLED TVs on the market to this day.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the LG C1 OLED TV from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.