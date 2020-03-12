The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite deals in March 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite deals - the Korean phone giant's answer to the hefty price tag its S Pen-wielding 2019 handsets carried. It takes a lot of what makes the Note 10 great and quickly rubs out the iPhone flagship competing price.

Obviously, it's not exactly the same. To get the price down and earn the 'Lite' addition to its name, this handset had to be lightened (or lite-ned?). The S Pen isn't as powerful, the processing power has been dropped to be nearer to the Note 9 and the display is now Full HD+, not QHD.

But realistically, considering how much the price has been slashed with Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite deals, these are pretty easy losses to take and it's not all bad news. The battery is larger than any Note devices before, the cameras have been revamped and its not so 'lite' in size, giving you 6.7-inches of screen.

Obviously then the question is where this fits in with Samsung's range? This is clearly not for the flagship lovers - you'll be wanting the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 deals instead. This is for those who liked the Galaxy Note 10 in style and features but were put off by price.

Want to find out more about this phone? We've listed all of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite deals to pre-order below so you can find the perfect option for you.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review in brief

A cheaper way to get Samsung's S Pen

Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 12MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 199g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh

Note 10 dropped in price

Much larger battery

S Pen still included

Missing some S Pen features

Heavier than the Note 10

While its flashy looks and unique features made it a stand-out device, the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus were by no means cheap. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite takes the important parts like the big screen, S Pen and cameras and drops the price, letting the less important specs fall at the sides.

While you're able to get this handset for a far lower price tag than the Note 10, you'll notice a slightly lower resolution screen, processing power nearer to the Note 9 and some of the S Pen features missing.

The increased screen, battery size and camera set-up help make up for its shortcomings though.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review