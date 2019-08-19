Samsung Galaxy Buds get a hefty £30 discount at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds offer easy connectivity, a comfortable fit, and a warm, bassy sound, putting them among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy – however, that £139 price tag can be a little off-putting.

That's why we're excited about this fantastic deal at Amazon, which takes over £30 off the original price of these wireless earbuds, bringing the cost down to just under £107.

While this isn't the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deal we've seen before (that plaudit goes to O2, for a £99 deal a few weeks ago), it's still represents very good value for money. You can check out the deal below:

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds (Black) £139 £106.95 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great choice, with their stylish design and powerful bass – and, with this 23% discount, they're an even smarter choice.View Deal

This deal is only available for the black Samsung Galaxy Buds, but you can grab the white model for £112, which is still a discount of £27. The neon yellow version of the true wireless buds are still retailing for the full asking price at Amazon, so if you're looking for a pop of colour at a discount, you're out of luck.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds?

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds, we were impressed by their sound quality, with deep bass, and a wide open soundstage; however, audiophiles may want to look elsewhere for a more natural sound treatment, as the Galaxy Buds do sound very warm.

In particular, if you have a Samsung phone, the Galaxy Buds are a fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds, with a few quality-of-life features that make them stand up confidently the competition.

If not, you may miss out on these additional features as their accompanying app is only available on Android – however, the high sound quality, comfortable fit, and attractive design means that these buds could be a smart purchase, even for the iOS crowd who might normally opt for a pair of Apple AirPods.