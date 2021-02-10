The best Samsung Galaxy A41 deals in February 2021

Samsung Galaxy A41 deals will get you a gorgeous screen and plenty of camera powers without putting you out of pocket. Get the best budget phone at a great price with these top Galaxy A41 deals.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 manages to straddle the line between affordable pricing and high-quality specs. The result is a smartphone that won't make you compromise on things like display size and quality of cameras, while still keeping the price tag low. As such the Samsung Galaxy A41 is priced at £239.

The Samsung Galaxy A41, unlike some of the competition, offers a microSDXC card slot meaning you can get a lot more storage on top of the standard 64GB that this handset comes with – up to 512GB to be exact.

Another enviable trait at this price is the in-display fingerprint sensor and teardrop camera display. That means you get the maximum screen size in the smallest frame that's easy to store and simple to unlock.

The high-quality triple cameras in the rear, including a whopping 48MP sensor, combined with a powerful 25MP selfie snapper make this a powerful camera toting smartphone – even before you consider the price.

Below we've gathered all of the best Samsung Galaxy A41 deals so you can see them all in one place and compare for your favourite option.

Compare Samsung Galaxy A41 deals

Samsung Galaxy A41 mini-review:

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A41 review in brief A budget phone with a big and beautiful display Specifications Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: Full HD+ Rear camera: 5MP + 48MP + 8MP Front Camera: 25MP Weight: 152g OS: Android 10 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB External storage: microSDXC Battery: 3500mAh Reasons to buy + Superb display + Solid camera setup + Great price Reasons to avoid - Slow in-display fingerprint reader - Processor speeds patchy

The Samsung Galaxy A41 has a superb display standing at 6.1-inches tall, this Super AMOLED offers rich colours and smooth refresh rates as well as a Full HD+ resolution, aka 1080 x 2400. It's big, it's bright, it's vivid and it's punchy. The teardrop camera cutout at the top makes for an all-screen finish that looks truly premium.

The rear camera setup is powerful with a 5MP depth camera, ideal for background blur; a 48MP main snapper helping for digital zoom; and an 8MP ultra-wide camera that's great for capturing all your surroundings. The 25MP selfie snapper does a good job too, especially with Samsung's camera smarts helping to smooth out the pics to perfection.

A 3,500mAh battery will get you all day use and the 15W fast charger has you back up and running in no time. While this does come with 4G, a quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM, we did notice a little lag at times – so this could be where that saving on price is being made. But with a game booster mode, it can still handle lots of tasks.

The in-display fingerprint sensor can take a little getting used to, in order to make it work quickly, so keep that in mind.

Samsung Galaxy A41 SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy the device SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £239 this phone is a really affordable option for the specs if offers.

Samsung Galaxy A41 deals only come in one storage size (64GB) so you don't have to worry about trying to choose which model to go for, if SIM-free is the way for you simply grab it at its cheapest price or from a retailer you trust.

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.