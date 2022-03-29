One of the best wireless earbuds you can buy have a hefty discount right now

After a pair of true wireless earbuds on the cheap? You're in luck as right now, Amazon has discounted the excellent Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds to just under £100.

By heading to Amazon UK right now, you can pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for just £96, down from the usual retail price of £220. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.) That's a massive saving of £124 and definitely a discount worth checking out.

While an incredible discount in its own right, it's not quite the lowest price we've seen for these buds at Amazon. Just last month, the WF-1000XM3s were dropped to just £75.99. Still, at just £20 more, this current discount shouldn't be missed.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM3 deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £96 at Amazon

Save £124 - While the succeeding WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are better overall, the XM3s still offer excellent sound and battery life, and are still a premium pair of buds available at a heavily discounted price.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are certainly an older pair at this point, being succeeded by the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4s, which we consider to be among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They are, however, a lot more expensive than the XM3s and aren't discounted quite as readily.

That's not to say the XM3s aren't worth it. On the contrary, Sony's last-gen buds still offer incredible sound, solid battery life, and remarkably effective noise cancellation for when you just want to drown out the world around you and fully immerse yourself in music, audiobooks, or podcasts.

