The best iPhone 14 Pro deals in the UK in September 2022

Apple's iPhone 14 series has gone up in price in the UK this year - primarily because of growing inflation - and so finding a good deal is more essential than ever. Entry-level, 128GB iPhone 14 Pro starts at £1,099, almost £150 more than its predecessor, iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple brought several updates that make up for this price hike. It got rid of the iPhone notch, to start - for the first time in five years. Instead, the iPhone 14 Pro sports the new Dynamic Island - a smart new cutout within the display - as well as the upgraded A16 Bionic chipset, adaptive refresh, and a major camera upgrade to make it one of the most premium mobiles on the market today.

iPhone deals will be highly sought after this year and iPhone 14 deals, especially, will help you save up some money - either by spreading out the cost over the course of a couple of years, or by getting you a cheap tariff to go with your device.

iPhone 14 deals: what's new?

The lack of Apple's iconic notch is one of the most noticeable changes from iPhone 13 Pro that Apple brought this year. The notch is now a so-called Dynamic Island that will allow you access notifications and alerts when needed, and disappear when not.

This is the first iPhone in five years without the notch and with an always-on display, improved adaptive-refresh-rate screen, and pixel binning for photography, these updates finally bring the iPhone 14 Pro series into alignment with Android competitors.

iPhone 14 Pro: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16| Screen size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (variable 1Hz to 120Hz)| Resolution: 2556 x 1179 | CPU: Apple A16| Memory: N/A | Weight: 206g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto| Front camera: 12MP

iPhone 14 Pro features the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. This will give you 50 per cent more memory bandwidth for mobile gaming and will be able to perform 17 trillion operations per second, according to Apple - which should be pretty impressive.

One other major upgrade is on the three-camera array. The main camera, in fact, now has a 48MP lens with a quad-pixel sensor and ƒ/1.78 aperture, while the 12MP 3x telephoto lens promises low-light images that are twice the quality of the previous iPhone. The 12MP ultra-wide lens also now has a 120-degree field of view.

Price has gone up in the UK across all iPhone 14 models, but we'd argue that it's still worth the investment - in particularly for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro?

This is what most of us are all thinking right now. The iPhone 14 is the most up-to-date iteration with a camera that has been improved even further - particularly in low-light conditions - and a new A16 Bionic chip processor with a 5-core GPU. iPhone 14 deals at the moment are pretty expensive and while they will see some sort of discount during Black Friday and other retail events, it probably won't be as significant as for iPhone 13.

It could be a good time to start searching for iPhone 13 Pro deals, on the other hand. It is a slightly older phone that will still give you great performance, battery life, and an excellent camera. Its age and (still) expensive price are the main reasons to consider moving straight to the iPhone 14. And while you might get a good deal during Black Friday, it's likely you will still have to spend over £500 to bring home an iPhone 13. For that price, some may find that you might as well spend an extra £100/150 to get the latest version.