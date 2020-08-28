Green Monday 2020: when it's happening and how to find the best deals

Green Monday 2020 deals will be the saving grace of many procrastinating shoppers who don't find all of the gifts by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday end.

A few years ago, we were asking: 'What is Green Monday?' Now we know that it's one one of the best opportunities to pick up last-minute deals just before Christmas.

If you're strapped for cash after Amazon Prime Day and the rest of the deals season, Green Monday is a great final opportunity to pick up a cut price gadget, game, appliance or toy in time to have it wrapped and ready beneath the Christmas tree.

That leads us to our next important question: When is Green Monday 2020? Since the deals are on a Monday every year, the date shifts annually. This year, the Green Monday date is December 14.

Read on for everything you need to know about Green Monday this year.

What is Green Monday 2020?

The last roll of the deal-grabbing dice before the Christmas holiday kicks into gear, Green Monday occurs on the second Monday of December, every year.

While Black Friday is a long-established sales date that is now recognised the world over, Green Monday is a relatively new initiative by savvy retailers. It's answering the demand for gifts just as slower shoppers are entering that panic-buy phase, with retailers offering one final deep-discount window before time runs out.

Yep, as the name suggests, it's a Monday. But thanks to it's fixed nature, we're able to confirm already what the specific Green Monday date for 2020 is:

Monday, December 14, 2020

That's nine days before Christmas Eve, which gives plenty of time for items to be shipped with wrapping time to spare.

Buy on Black Friday? Or wait until Green Monday?

That's a tough question, as there are a few things to consider. Black Friday (and by extension, Cyber Monday) are the year's biggest sales periods, and so the range of retailers and the sheer amount of individual deals on offer is set to be gigantic. Every store will have some sort of Black Friday offer.

Green Monday, in contrast, is a smaller affair, and so might not have quite as many retailers taking part. However! It's closer to Christmas, and any retailer still looking to shift remaining stock that wasn't lifted during the earlier sales period may slash prices even further in order to free up inventory space.

As ever, pay only for what you really want, at a price you can actually afford. If that's possible during Black Friday, great – you know you haven't missed out. But don't despair if your cash flow is low earlier in the year, as Green Monday offers a great second chance.

Green Monday deals list: what will be on sale?

The Amazon Prime Day deals list, while a mystery until the deals go live, quite often follows the same trends every year, so we can safely assume what to expect.

From Amazon, the world's leading online retailer, we'd expect Kindle deals, Echo price drops, and Fire TV discounts. But a wide array of retailers will be offering laptop deals, including cheap Chromebooks, Windows laptops and a few Apple MacBooks, 4KTVs, DNA kits, and toys, video games and more.

We'll be sure to highlight all the best Green Monday deals as soon as they're announced right on this page, so make sure to bookmark it.

How to shop on Green Monday in 2020

1. Check out TechRadar's deals predictions and, eventually our Green Monday deals list

If last year was any indication, Green Monday is quickly growing in size. It's near impossible for one individual to be able to parse all the deals on offer. So at TechRadar we've pulled together a gang of deal hunting experts to put all the best offers in one place. You'll find them here, as soon as they're announced.

2. Be an Amazon Prime member

Amazon is one of the world's biggest online retailers, and it always gets hugely involved in deals season events like Green Monday. However, most of the best Amazon deals are exclusive to those that sign up to its Amazon Prime members service, which offers early access to deals, free next day shipping and access to its video and music streaming platforms, among other perks.

You can sign up for Prime (as well as getting a free 30-day trial) here.

3. Create a wish list to curate what you want, as there will be loads of deals

You're also going to want to create a wish list ahead of time, which will let you sort out what you want and how much everything costs. This will give you a head start. You'll be able to see which deals dropped in price and which did not.

4. See something you like? Act fast

Many Green Monday deals will be of limited stock supply, so you'll need to jump on them as soon as you see them if you want to make sure you don't miss out. Our advice? Make sure you've got that wishlist above sorted, and set a budgetary limit for each item in advance – you'll then know you're safe to pull the trigger as soon as an item you like the look of hits your financial go-zone.