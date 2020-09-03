Best Black Friday TV deals 2020: what's going to be on sale?

Black Friday TV deals are often some of the best offers you'll get over the Black Friday period. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Currys, John Lewis, and Best Buy tend to slash prices across TV ranges new and old, in a bid to clear out unsold stock or push recent products yet to truly catch a wide audience.

This isn't just the case for budget TV brands like Spectre or Polaroid, either – you're getting hundreds of pounds or dollars discounted off premium sets too, and while it might not make a high-end QLED suddenly a bargain buy, it may bring it just within reach of your new TV budget.

When is Black Friday 2020? Traditionally, Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, when retailers begin the holiday shopping season. This year it falls on November 27, with Cyber Monday on November 30. But deals start flooding in long before this, so it's a good idea to bookmark this page (along with our best Black Friday deals hub), and keep checking back for the latest deals.

There's plenty reason to opt for a new TV in 2020, too, with new flagship ranges from the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, Philips, Hisense, and TCL – along with incremental picture improvements, new audio technologies, and streaming services that might not be supported on your old set (for example, Disney Plus).

The sales period isn't starting with Black Friday this time around, though. General retail chaos amid lockdowns and store closures is pushing more and more brands to push their wares online, and saw Amazon even postpone its Prime Day sales to later in the year. We expect Prime Day to land in October at this rate, meaning it will kickstart the sales season a few weeks ahead of Black Friday (November 27) or Cyber Monday (November 30).

Cyber Monday is essentially a continuation of Black Friday, though we have a separate guide to the best Cyber Monday TV deals that will be worth checking out when we enter December.

Black Friday TV deals 2020: our predictions

While the particular models and discounts found over Black Friday will naturally change every year, the sales we saw last year can give us a pretty good indication of what to come.

In the US, Walmart tends to lead the pack, with 2019 seeing record-low prices on top brand TVs like Samsung, LG, Vizio, Philips, and more. We usually see a lot of TCL TVs at bargain prices, too.

In the UK, the best Black Friday TV deals are usually dominated by Philips Ambilight TVs. With a new Philips TV 2020 range, including mid-range LCD sets and high-end OLEDs, there's plenty to keep an eye out for this year, though it's likely that 2019 models will be seeing the biggest price cuts.

Expect the unexpected, though. Last year, EE blew other TV deals out of the water by offering a free 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV when you buy a Samsung or Huawei handset. We're hoping to see something similar to last year's £1,000 discount on the LG E9 OLED at Currys, too.

Mid-price OLEDs like the Philips OLED 754 or LG B9 will be smart choices to keep an eye on, too. Surprisingly, we haven't seen the LG BX OLED release this year yet, but its predecessor should offer better value for money over a new model.

No matter what size you're after (40-inch? 75-inch?) or what TV technology you like (QLED? OLED?) there should be something for you. Below you'll find some examples of last year's best deals, which we'll soon replace with the latest Black Friday TV deals of 2020 as the offers go live.

Should you upgrade your TV on Black Friday? We weigh up your options

Black Friday TV Deals (US)

The best Black Friday TV deals from last year (US)

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,399 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL was a great 2019 offer. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR.

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $329 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we saw from Amazon was this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $370 off its regular price (originally the discount was $300). This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.

Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.



Sony 65-inch OLED Bravia 4K UHD Android Smart TV: $2,999.99 $1,998 at Walmart

Walmart had a massive $1,000 price cut on the Sony 65-inch 4K smart TV. The big-screen Bravia TV delivers a life-like picture thanks to 4K X-Reality PRO technology and has the Google Assistant built-in for voice control.



RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $699 $219.99 at Walmart

An excellent budget option, the RCA 50-inch 4K TV was on sale for just $219.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.



Black Friday TV deals (UK)

The best Black Friday TV deals from last year (UK)

LG E9 65-inch OLED TV: £3,499 £2,499 at Currys

LG's 'floating' glass display went under the knife, with this £1,000 saving at Currys. It has the same panel and processor as the C9, but its uniquely gorgeous design is now available for less. For home deliveries you could get another £200 off too.

Philips Ambilight 4K 55-inch smart TV: £749 £499 at Currys

We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television before. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.



Hisense H43B7100UK 43-Inch 4K Smart TV: £399 £249 at Amazon

If you need a 4K smart TV and you don't want to blow all your money on an expensive set, this 43-inch Hisense display was a great choice in 2019. With a price cut of £150, it was a fantastic deal from Amazon ahead of its Black Friday sales.

Samsung UE50RU7100KXXU 50-inch Smart 4K TV: £469 £399 at BT.com

On its own, a £70 saving on a Samsung 4K LED TV is great – however, with a free JBL soundbar thrown in, you were actually saving a whopping £220 on your new home cinema setup.

Samsung The Frame 49-inch: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Want a great Samsung TV and a work of art all in one go? John Lewis knocked a third of the price of this TV-slash-home decoration, and it's also part of the retailer's five-year guarantee, making it decidedly a bargain here. Keep an eye on The Frame deals this time around too.View Deal

Tips and tricks

How can I get the best Black Friday TV deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time. That means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from during November – the likes of Walmart, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, and AO.com are all worthwhile – and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

Supermarket TVs are often cheap to start with, so make sure you are getting a good discount on the original RRP. Go even further down the rabbit hole of budget TVs, and you might even find bottom-dollar prices for Full HD 40-inch sets, as we saw in 2018 – even if the quality doesn't match 4K sets, these bargain TVs could make a fantastic addition to your kitchen or bedroom.

Last year we even saw a $10,000 discount on a Sony Bravia TV with a five-figure price tag, so there really is something for everyone.

As much as you can, you should try to be flexible, too. Got your heart set on a Samsung UHD TV? Instead of memorizing the catalogue number, identify the features that really matter to you, so when you see a better deal on an LG UHD TV, you won't miss out on a fantastic discount.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main Black Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.

Cyber Monday

What about Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 30 this year.

You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great time to find discounted TVs.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Amazon is usually a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, though its Prime Day plans may shake things up this year, or see the best offers happen a few weeks earlier than expected. Either way, we'll keep you updated on the best prices and deals as they go live.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.