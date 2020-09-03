The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020

Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals are going to launch ahead of the November 27 date that we officially know as Black Friday, maybe even showing up as early as Amazon Prime Day 2020 in early October.

With Covid-19 preventing many stores in the UK from opening right now, online deals are going to be even bigger in 2020.

The idea of tracking down a big-screen TV on an online marketplace the size of Amazon's may sound a bit intimidating at first, but we promise we can help you navigate the twists and turns of the world's largest e-tailer to find the best deals.

Come November, our editors work around the clock to curate the best deals on Amazon, from 4K TVs and headphones, to smartphones and smart home tech, including those pesky lightning deals that never seem to stay in stock very long.

Last year's Amazon Black Friday deals at a glance:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £34.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it was much cheaper at £22 – an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and was almost 40% off.View Deal

Oculus Rift S: £399 £349 at Amazon

This is the newest Oculus Rift VR headset, so it's slightly impressive to have seen it for £50 off. It's the easiest-to-use VR headset for people who aren't experienced in the field, so if you're looking to start playing VR games or experiences, this might be the headset for you.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, this was a bargain. View Deal

Beats PowerBeats Pro: £219.95 £189 at Amazon

The Beats PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds are a great pair of workout buds from the Apple-owned audio brand, and they were reduced by £30 in a rare discount. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Needed a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there was a significant discount at the moment.View Deal

Amazon Kindle (2019): £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is Amazon's most basic ereader, but with a backlight and a clear screen it has everything you really need and it dropped to a bargain price, netting you a £15 saving.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows you who's at your door, even when you're not in, improving both your security and convenience, and it was available with a big £60 discount.View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. It was a real steal at this price.

Jabra Elite 65t: £169.99 £109.99 at Amazon

With £52 off, these brilliant true wireless earbuds dropped under £120. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Rage 2 and Anthem: £21.43 £10 at Amazon

That's a lot of game for £10. If you've got an Xbox One with a disc drive, this was a bargain for one pretty good FPS and one slightly naff co-op shooter, and they're definitely both worth it for this price.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth Speaker £229.39 £190 at Amazon

You could have saved £40 on a premium quality boombox. With a 16 hour battery life and a sound to please the most ardent of audiophiles. This is what the manufacturer calls the 'Natural' version, a black edition is also available for the same price.View Deal

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC: £47.99 £37.99 at Amazon

We've not tested it with the Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo's own site and Amazon's reviews verify it's compatible. Fill your machine up with the best games around, or use it with your phone. The 128GB version was also available. View Deal

Wacom PTH-660-N Intuos Pro Pen Tablet: £329.99 £227.30 at Amazon

This is a professional graphic tablet that comes with a Wacom Pro Pen 2 Stylus with replacement tips. It's compatible with Windows and Mac making it perfect for digital sketching, professional graphic and fashion design as well as photo editing and more.

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,099 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount from last year was the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Philips 55OLED754/12 55-Inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: £1,300.00 £989 at Amazon

If you want to get ahead of the curve for a change, consider picking up this Philips OLED754 TV. It's the company's 2019/2020 model and uses both Ambilight and Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine. The previous £200 discount has now plunged to a total £310 off too.View Deal

ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £109 £81 at Amazon

Generally considered to be one of the best pairs of ceramic hair straighteners on the planet, this deal is a big one for such a premium brand. The best thing about these straighteners is they do far more than straightening, you can use them for curling, styling, waving and so much more.View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but dropped down to half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

All-new Blink XT2: £99.99 £74.99 | at Amazon

You don't need to break £100 with this Blink security camera, for indoor or outdoor use. Comes with two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and Alexa compatibility. Now £5 cheaper than its original deal price. View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £199 | at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Tefal GV9071 Pro Express Care steam-generating iron: £329.99 £179 at Amazon

If you've not tried the wonder of the steam-generating iron, you're really missing out. With smart temperature sensing to really uncrinkle clothes, this discount is the perfect way to iron and actually have your clothes stay wrinkle-free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.View Deal

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle | £199 at Amazon

There's nearly £50 off this PS4 bundle that includes the recently released FIFA 20. To grab a top title and a console for under £200 is definitely a bargain.View Deal

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: Nintendo Switch | £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen The Witcher 3 on Switch so far. You may only be saving £10 but, for a newly ported title that includes all DLC, it's a good deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £109 at Amazon

Small, stylish, with more bass than you'd expect at their size – the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a solid choice for true wireless earbuds. Just don't expect the touch controls to be too responsive.View Deal

Nikon D7500: £1,099 £759.99 at Amazon

This high-end DSLR once cost considerably more, but it remains an excellent performer despite its age. Like a mini version of the flagship D500, the D7500 boasts 8fps burst shooting and 4K video. If you prefer DSLRs to mirrorless, you'll struggle to find better value.View Deal

Olympus TG-6: £449.99 £299.99 at Amazon

Our favorite waterproof camera is down to its lowest ever price right now in this superb Cyber Monday deal. The TG-6 is waterproof to 15m, takes 12MP stills and shoots 4K video. But what it really makes it great are the added value features like in-camera focus stacking and GPS.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action: £329 £229 at Amazon

The Osmo Action has received an even bigger discount in the UK than the US, with Amazon now offering 30% off. This is a fantastic deal on an action camera that more than matches GoPro's flagships, with 4K shooting at 60fps, a useful front display and impressive video stabilisation.View Deal

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip + Hue Bridge bundle: £177.78 £129.99 at Amazon

Looking to add some winter dazzle to your garden in time for Christmas? This is a great, time-limited deal on the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip bundle, which includes 5m of lighting and everything you need to get started including the Hue Bridge.View Deal

Philips Hue Lily White and Color Ambiance LED bundle: £354.98 £209.99 at Amazon

Save an incredible 41% on this bundle of four voice-controlled, color lights from Philips Hue. The bundle contains the base unit, extension, and four spotlights – just add a Philips Hue Bridge for a dazzling light show for outdoor parties. Hurry, though, as this is a time-limited deal that runs out soon. View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm and 40-150mm lenses: £629.99 £399 at Amazon

A superb deal on this beginner-friendly mirrorless camera with two lenses. The E-M10 Mark II combines a travel-friendly form factor with in-body image stabilization and an excellent EVF.View Deal

GoPro Hero 6 Black: £399 £250 at Amazon

Was £239 on Black Friday, but still a decent deal on GoPro's flagship action camera from 2017, the Hero 6 Black is similar to the Hero 7 Silver, including the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps. But unlike that model it also has a removable battery (handy for swapping in fresh ones when you're out shooting) and the manual Protune controls, for those who like to make fine adjustments to their shooting settings.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Get an impressive 40% off the now entry-level model in GoPro's action camera lineup, which only came out in 2018. The Hero 7 Silver shoots 4K video at 30fps and is waterproof down to 10m without the need for a case.

In addition, Amazon's Music Unlimited service saw heavy discounts:

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | £0.99 at Amazon

UK listeners could take advantage of this amazing deal - nabbing four whole months of Amazon's 50-million song strong streaming service for under a pound. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but you do need to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer.



And if you're an avid Kindle reader in the UK, you could get a 3-month free trial on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited reading offer, too:

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months | Free at Amazon UK

You could enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited free thanks to this extended trial period from Amazon. You got completely free access to over 1 million Kindle Unlimited titles, as well as the Audible narration that accompanies many. If you don't want to spend the £7.99 a month after the renewal date, be sure to cancel the subscription before the time runs out.

Amazon device deals

Amazon dropped the price of nearly all its own-brand products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £34.99 £22 at Amazon

The last-gen Echo Dot isn't the latest in the line of products from Amazon, but it was much cheaper at £22 and an absolute steal as a way for you to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there was a significant discount ahead of Black Friday. In fact, it dropped down to half price.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Need to be able to stream to your TV in 4K? This is the Amazon Fire TV Stick you'll want to opt for, and while it's remarkably similar to the device you've read about above this time it comes with the ability to make the most of your 4K TV.View Deal

Amazon Kindle (2019): £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is Amazon's most basic ereader, but with a backlight and a clear screen it has everything you really need and it's fell to a bargain price, netting you a £15 saving.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019): £229.99 £179.99 at Amazon

With its brilliant screen and loads of features, the Kindle Oasis is a premium device for serious readers, but you don't have to pay such a premium price, thanks to this hefty £50 discount last year.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is essentially a Kindle with a colorful kid-friendly cover and bundled access to numerous kid-friendly books, so there's everything a young reader needs, and it was available at a great price.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018): £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a super-cheap tablet that's small enough to take everywhere and an ideal way to consume Amazon content. At its previous deal price it became basically an impulse purchase.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019): £149.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest big tablet is the perfect sofa companion, especially if you're an Amazon Prime customer, and it was a total steal at £55 / 37% less than normal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a colorful, durable tablet designed to keep your child entertained and educated, and at £84.99 it also had a kid-friendly price.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows you who's at your door, even when you're not in, improving both your security and convenience, and it was available with a big £60 discount.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: £229 £149 at Amazon

With its 1080p screen, night vision and Alexa support, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the ultimate in smart doorbells, and while it's usually expensive you can currently get it for a great price.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £149 at Amazon

This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and it was available at less than half price.View Deal

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £119 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is the best way to be able to interact with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in a speaker that allows for a screen to show you certain elements. It means it can show you the weather, your calendar or even the news without you having to ask any questions, and now it's almost 40% off.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Want a tablet, but just need something that is basic and affordable? Amazon's Fire 7 range is incredibly cheap during the Black Friday sales period, and while the specs aren't impressive it offers a strong experience considering the price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best ereader money can buy considering its price on an average day, but now it's even cheaper this is a great option for your reading habits. This Cyber Monday deal matches the same price we've seen in the past for the Kindle Paperwhite from 2018, but it's still a remarkably good deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Are your children (or perhaps some others that you know) looking for their very own tablet? The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is a strong choice considering its durable case and child friendly software that comes on board. It's over 40% cheaper this weekend as well.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.View Deal

In addition, Amazon's Music Unlimited service is already seeing heavy discounts:

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | £0.99 at Amazon

UK listeners can also take advantage of this amazing deal - nabbing four whole months of Amazon's 50-million song strong streaming service for under a pound. You don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage, but you do need to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer. Offer expires January 6.



And if you're an avid Kindle reader in the UK, you can get a 3-month free trial on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited reading offer, too:

Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3 months | Free at Amazon UK

You can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited free thanks to this extended trial period from Amazon. You'll get completely free access to over 1 million Kindle Unlimited titles, as well as the Audible narration that accompanies many. If you don't want to spend the £7.99 a month after the renewal date, be sure to cancel the subscription before the time runs out.

Smartphone, iPad and Fire tablet deals

Honor 20 Pro: at Amazon| SIM-free | £549.99 £449.95

If you're after a phone with an impressive camera but you don't want to be paying flagship prices, the Honor 20 Pro is designed for you. £100 off over Black Friday was a significant discount as well making it one of the best deals in phones.View Deal

OnePlus 7T: at Amazon | SIM-free | £549

Realistically, we're starting to fall out of the definition of 'budget phones' with this device. Coming in at £549, the OnePlus 7T might cost a lot more than the options above but considering what you get with this phone, that price tag actually feels pretty affordable compared to its competitors. It has a beautiful screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, incredible performance, a triple camera set-up - essentially too many great features to cover here. For more, read our full OnePlus 7T review.

[SOLD OUT] Nokia 105: at Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £17.95

In a world where phones easily exceed the £1,000+ price point, seeing £17.95 (it was previously closer to £14, too) next to a phone looks more like a pricing error than an accurate cost. And yet, this is correct. Don't get us wrong, this is by no means a market leading phone – it has no camera, no browser capability and the screen is tiny. But come on, it was £18! Plus, the battery life seems to never end and its lightweight and small nature will be perfect for folk heading to festivals.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £139 £119

Obviously, going from a price tag of just £15.33 all the way up to £123.78 seems like an astronomical price jump but the A10 is very much still a budget phone. That £100 or so jump up from the Nokia gets you a lot - a massive 34000mAh battery, a 6.2-inch LCD screen, a front and back camera, it even has a surprisingly powerful processor. For this price, you'll be hard-pressed to find anything better.

View Deal

Moto G7 Power: at Amazon | SIM-free | £179 £139.90

The name gives this phone's secret super power away. With one of the largest battery's on the market, it can outlast the vast majority of flagships. It even has a pretty decent processor for gaming and streaming. But, at a price well under £200 and packed with a massive battery, expect a clunky and heavy device.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A40: at Amazon | SIM-free | £219 £188

Amazon's number 1 best seller in the SIM-free department and it is clear to see why. The Samsung Galaxy A40 comes in at £188 while still managing to offer a sizable Full HD+ display, premium design, dual camera set-up and an impressive battery/processor. We'd argue that this will be the best option for you under £200.

View Deal

iPad deals

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 64GB | Wi-Fi | £769 £699

This is the most affordable configuration you'll find for the newest iPad Pro, and with £50 off, it's was cheaper than a decent smartphone. This is the most affordable we've seen the device for, and while it could see further discounts, we wouldn't say for sure.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 512GB | £1,119 £1,049 at Amazon

You can already save on this 512GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. If you're looking for a tiny footprint with big storage, this is the iPad for you. Go even bigger with a 1TB storage capacity for £1,319: a £200 saving!

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch: at Amazon | 1TB | Wi-Fi and cellular | £1,669 £1,469

Sure, that price is high, but for the best tablet ever, what do you expect? With £200 knocked off, it was decently discounted though, and that's more than enough cash to buy yourself an Apple Pencil, smart keyboard, and have some spare change left over.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch: at Amazon | 256GB | Wi-Fi | £1,119 £1,069

Thanks to the iCloud not everyone needs a whopping 1TB storage; this iPad Pro 12.9 has 256GB, with is more than enough for most people. With £50 off it's almost into triple digits, and it was cheaper than some of the new iPhone 11 devices at that price.

View Deal

[SOLD OUT] iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 64GB: £399 £384 at Amazon

This £12 saving on an iPad Mini may not be the most exciting discount on this list, but it's the first Black Friday iPad Mini deal the UK has saw. Stay updated for more sales, but at the time, this was the cheapest you'd get the 64GB model.

View Deal

iPad Mini (2019) WiFi 256GB: £549 £519.99 at Amazon

You could save £29 on the latest iPad Mini 256GB at Amazon last year. A step up from the previous 64GB model, you could store all the apps you might need on a day to day basis as well as loads of films, documents, and music on this light and portable Apple tablet.

View Deal

TV deals

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,099 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount is the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you could get one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal

Philips 55OLED754/12 55-Inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: £1,300.00 £989 at Amazon

If you want to get ahead of the curve for a change, consider picking up this Philips OLED754 TV. It's the company's 2019/2020 model and uses both Ambilight and Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine. The previous £200 discount has now plunged to a total £310 off too.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch KD55XG81 4K TV: £1,099.99 £599 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit bigger, this Sony Bravia 55-inch TV tacks on an extra few inches for just £100 more. Similar to the RU7400, the Sony XG81 Series handles 4K video with aplomb and even features Chromecast Built-In that allows you to cast to the TV from your phone. Model number: UKD55XG81.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65FX560B 4K TV: £679.99 £529 at Amazon

What if you're after a 65-inch set? Well then, we'd point you to this Panasonic 65-inch FX560 Series screen that's discounted £150. It has Freeview HD with Freeview Play and a brilliant, basic UI. Model number: TX-65FX560B.View Deal

Philips 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Ambilight: £999.99 £759 at Amazon

This deal of the day took over £200 off this Ultra HD 4K TV, which should be big enough to fill any living room you can fit it in, assuming you don't occupy a mansion.

Philips 70-Inch 4K TV with Philips Bluetooth Soundbar: £1,062.46 £699 at Amazon

This giant Philips TV supports the Dolby Vision HDR format and Dolby Atmos sound to provide truly cinematic picture and sound quality, and the included Bluetooth soundbar also lets you stream music wirelessly. TV model number: 70PUS6504/12. Soundbar model number: HTL1508/12View Deal

AirPods, headphones and speaker deals

Beats PowerBeats Pro: £219.95 £189 at Amazon

The Beats PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds are a great pair of workout buds from the Apple-owned audio brand, and they were reduced by £30 in a rare discount. View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth Speaker £229.39 £190 at Amazon

You could have saved £40 on a premium quality boombox. With a 16 hour battery life and a sound to please the most ardent of audiophiles. This is what the manufacturer calls the 'Natural' version, a black edition is also available for the same price.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II | £329.95 £229 at Amazon

These high quality headphones are renowned for their excellent audio and class-leading noise cancellation at a mid-range price tag usually reserved for less feature packed headsets. Plus, this price reduction at Amazon is the lowest these cans had ever been, so it was a great time to take the plunge.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: £169.99 £109.99 at Amazon

With £52 off, you could get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under £120. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Headphones: £329 £289 at Amazon

With noise cancellation and wireless connectivity, these stylish Bang & Olufsen cans are a good choice for commuters. They were originally £100 off, but even a £40 saving can help.

Beats Powerbeats 3: £169.95 £95 at Amazon

With £70 off, these Beats headphones are ideal for anyone who wants to boost their workout without breaking the bank. Coming in a range of cool colours, you could also grab this deal from Very and Currys.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £109 at Amazon

Small, stylish, with more bass than you'd expect at their size – the Samsung Galaxy Buds are a solid choice for true wireless earbuds. Just don't expect the touch controls to be too responsive.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Amazon UK

Amazon is offering the Bose Home Speaker 500 for under £300 ahead of Black Friday. Bose is renowned for its high quality speakers, and this is a great example. From wall to wall stereo sound from a single speaker to integrated Google Assistant and Alexa, this is a smart speaker with serious audio punch.

View Deal

Sony GTK-XB5 Compact Party Bluetooth Speaker: £220 £148 at Amazon

With over £70 off, this is a brilliant deal on this party-ready Bluetooth speaker, which comes with strobe lighting built-in.

View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £140 £99 at Amazon

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Plus, it's now at its lowest price ever, with £41 off. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £150 £87.20 at Amazon

This is a great saving on the SRS-XB32 portable speaker, slashing over £60 off the price. With 24 hours of battery life and the option to charge your devices via USB, this little speaker certainly packs a punch.View Deal

LG SK1 All-In-One Soundbar: £61 £44.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap soundbar? This LG model is just £45 in this great deal from Amazon. It won't have the same audio fidelity as a pricier model, but it will boost your TV's audio to make your films that little bit more immersive.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker: £279.95 £239 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is an excellent-sounding wireless speaker, and its now £40 cheaper at Amazon. Combined with the optional charging base, it's a great speaker to use at home and on the go.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker: £199.95 £149 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a great choice for those looking for a true 360-degree listening experience. It may bit a little old now, but at under £150, it's a bargain.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones: £98 £79 at Amazon

These headphones may be cheap, but they don't sound like bargain basement cans – and with £20 off, they're a steal this weekend.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: £299 £199 at Amazon

Not fussed about built-in voice assistance? Check out the Stanmore II, which is £100 off at Amazon. It's worth noting that this deal only applies to the white model.

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker: £392 £329 at Amazon

This amp-style speaker is one of our favorite wireless speakers on the market, and it sounds just as good as it looks – plus, its £63 in Amazon's Black Friday sales. View Deal

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: £219 £139 at Amazon

It may be the smallest in the Marshall speaker lineup, but it still packs a punch, with a 30 foot wireless range and a warm, rock-ready sound. Now with £80 off, it's a bargain.

Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker: £219.99 £149 at Amazon

Coming in rocking black or industrial grey, this nifty Bluetooth speaker has a battery life of 20 hours, and is now £70 cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sales. View Deal

PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox deals

There were heavy discounts on the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 last year, especially in bundle form: we’re coming to the end of the current console generation and there has been a lot of price cuts this Black Friday.

PlayStation VR NEW Mega Pack: £299.99 £209.99 at Amazon

An updated PSVR Mega Pack bundle brings the same bestselling VR headset with some new games, including Everybody's Golf VR and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. TechRadar assumes no responsibility for pants ruined during VR playthroughs of the latter.View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329.85 £299 at Amazon

You could get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you were looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

View Deal

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle: £199 at Amazon

There was nearly £50 off this PS4 bundle that includes the recently released FIFA 20. To grab a top title and a console for under £200 is definitely a bargain.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £220 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite for a discount. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey, turquoise or Pokemon editions of the handheld.

View Deal

Rage 2 and Anthem: £21.43 £10 at Amazon

That's a lot of game for £10. If you've got an Xbox One with a disc drive, this was a bargain for one pretty good FPS and one slightly naff co-op shooter, and they're definitely both worth it for this price.

Overwatch Legendary Edition: Xbox One |Physical Edition | £29.99 £15.98 at Amazon

This was the cheapest we saw Overwatch to date - though it was £1 cheaper earlier during the last Black Friday period. It's worth picking up if you haven't yet, with an average saving of around £10.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake| Xbox One | Physical Edition | £19.70 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 released in January this year but is easily one of 2019's best games. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon was not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.97 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon was a decent buy. View Deal

Days Gone with Limited Edition SteelBook | PS4 | £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

There's £15 off this limited edition Days Gone SteelBook at Amazon, meaning you could pick up a fancier version of the Sony exclusive for just over £30.View Deal

FIFA 20 | Xbox One | £47.99 £36.99 at Amazon

EA's latest instalment of its hit soccer game has only been out a couple of months but you can already save yourself a bit of money. As we said in our review, FIFA 20 is "an enticing entry point for first-timers and rule breakers who like a little fun to go with their soccer."View Deal

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon

Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for less than £20 seems like a bargain.

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Collectible SteelBook | Xbox One | £27.99 at Amazon

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for a year, but the average price still hasn't dropped below £30 (for the standard edition). Amazon is offering the Collectible SteelBook version for the price of the standard, making it the perfect time to pick up one of 2018's best games. View Deal

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition: Xbox One | Physical Edition | £17.98 £9.99 at Amazon

This edition of Anthem includes the base game with some extras. You get the Legion of Dawn ranger, colossus, storm, and interceptor armor packs alongside alegendary weapon and the ranger javelin exosuit legendary gear attachment: just £9.99.View Deal

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Xbox One | Limited Amazon Edition | £49.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Breakpoint may not have been a breakout title of the year but if you've been wanting to try it out then this deal from Amazon is probably your best option. The limited edition version includes both the game and an off-road pack.View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20. View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Xbox One | Limited Amazon Edition | £24.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition: Xbox One | £49.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering nearly £30 off the gold edition of The Division 2 and, considering it includes both the game and a Year 1 Pass that grants access to all DLC for a year, it's actually a pretty good deal. View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Xbox One | £32.77 £14.99 at Amazon

It may not be the newest CoD but Black Ops 4 is still pretty good. Amazon is offering more than a tenner off the game, making it less than £15.View Deal

Logitech G433 wired gaming headset | £109.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Ok, so these headphones weren't on our top list of 2019 but only because they're a slightly older model. That's also why you can get them so damn cheap this Black Friday - £65 off! Logitech are well known for their quality gaming products, and the G433's are no different. With a unique mesh fabric design, these headphones are built to last long gaming sessions on PC or console.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset | £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Officially our favourite gaming headset of 2019, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S offers amazing comfort and incredible Dolby 7.1 surround sound. You're saving £60 in this gaming headset Black Friday deal, bringing this mid-range set of headphones into a far cheaper realm.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset | £199.99 £169.99 at Amazon

This wireless gaming headset comes in at quite the price tag, even on Black Friday. You're getting fantastic performance from these Steelseries headphones, though, with an excellent mic clarity to boot. If you're after a cordless flavour, you can also pick up the wireless variant for £229 at Amazon.

View Deal

Appliances deals

Save up to 40% on Bosch tools

Amazon was offering deep discounts on Bosch professional tools for Black Friday, including sanders and drills, and, er, tape measures. Hey, they're important too!

Black+Decker KX1650-GB Heat Gun £24.99 £13.99 at Amazon

This is the number one best-selling heat gun on Amazon, and you could save a whopping 44%. This 1750W gun is ideal for stripping paint, varnishes and adhesives, as even thawing frozen pipes. It features two heat and airflow settings for better heat control.View Deal

Black+Decker 18V Cordless 25cm Chainsaw £125.99 £109.99 at Amazon

This lightweight (3.1kg) cordless chainsaw has a 25cm cutting depth that's ideal for logging, pruning, preparing firewood and other general DIY tasks.View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £109 £81.00 at Amazon

Generally considered to be one of the best pairs of ceramic hair straighteners on the planet, this deal is a big one for such a premium brand. The best thing about these straighteners is they do far more than straightening, you can use them for curling, styling, waving and so much more.View Deal

Panasonic EH-NA65 pink hair dryer: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Need a powerful hairdryer this Black Friday? This Panasonic launched at £109.99 but dropped below half that price, plus it comes with three different types of nozzle. According to Panasonic, this hair dryer can add volume and minimise frizz all while reducing damage to hair from brushing.View Deal

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum: £359 £199 | at Amazon

Shark often features in our best cordless vacuums guide, and this flexible vacuum stick is a great alternative to the market-leading Dyson vacuums out there – even if the battery life could be a bit longer.View Deal

Tefal GV9071 Pro Express Care steam-generating iron: £329.99 £179.00 at Amazon

If you've not tried the wonder of the steam-generating iron, you're really missing out. With smart temperature sensing to really uncrinkle clothes, this discount is the perfect way to iron and actually have your clothes stay wrinkle-free.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit: £149.99 £69.99 at Amazon

This is an impressive Black Friday deal from Amazon – save over £40 on the Philips Hue bridge with three colour/white bulbs.

Best Instant Pot deals: succulent dishes, slow-cooking times

Other deals

Lego building sets save up to 50% at Amazon

Amazon knocked up to 50% off some of the most popular LEGO building sets, including Star Wars, Marvel Avengers, Frozen and Batman kits – perfect if you were starting your Christmas shopping.View Deal

Wacom One CTL-672-N Medium Creative Pen Tablet: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Looking for a graphics tablet? Check out the amazing Wacom One, a lightweight, ergonomic, pressure-sensitive pen, combined with a smooth tablet surface that gives you a pen-to-paper feel to help you create.

Wacom Intuos Pro Graphic Tablet (Small): £199.99 £164.79 at Amazon

This super-slim tablet design (17cm x 27cm) has exceptional pen performance to enable you to work in unprecedented detail and freedom. View Deal

Wacom PTH-660-N Intuos Pro Pen Tablet: £329.99 £227.30 at Amazon

This is a professional graphic tablet that comes with a Wacom Pro Pen 2 Stylus with replacement tips. It's compatible with Windows and Mac making it perfect for digital sketching, professional graphic and fashion design as well as photo editing and more.

Deals you've missed

Samsung RU7400 50-inch 4K HDR smart TV £629.99 £449 at Amazon

Sold out This 50-inch TV features Samsung's Dynamic Crystal Colour technology for stunningly detailed and lifelike images and punchy colours, while the smart hub gives you easy access to your favourite catch-up and streaming services – and was under £500. Model number: UE50RU7400UXXU.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse | £49.99 £17.99 at Amazon

PRICE INCREASED Getting a £50 gaming mouse for well under £20 counts as a Black Friday win in our books. This G402 model may not be as feature-packed as its older sibling, but at this price tag you're getting an incredibly high quality mouse for a bargain.

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse - white | £79.99 £27.99 at Amazon

PRICE INCREASED You're saving over £50 on this G502 Hero gaming mouse deal - that's a fantastic saving on one of TechRadar's top gaming mice of the year.

Blood and Truth PSVR | PS4 | £27.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Sold out Blood and Truth is an absolutely fantastic PSVR title that would usually cost you over £25, however Amazon was offering it for £11 off. Absolute bargain.

Everybody's Golf VR | PS4 | £24.99 £11.99 at Amazon

Sold out Got a PSVR headset? Then you should definitely consider picking up Everybody's Golf. It's one of our favorite PSVR games and we love it even more with £11 off.

Diablo III Eternal Collection: Xbox One | Physical Edition | £30.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Sold out This is by far the cheapest we've seen Diablo III on Xbox One. Usually the price sits around £38, with the cheapest being around £25, so grabbing the title for just £15 was a great bargain.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: £249 £159 at Amazon

Sold out While it's not as good as the its US counterpart, there's also a deal on the Beats Solo3 happening on Amazon UK that sees 36% off the headphones for a savings of around £90. This deal isn't available for every colour, so make sure you look carefully before you buy.

Panasonic G9: $1499.99 $997.99 at Amazon

Sold out This is a great time to buy our favorite all-round Panasonic mirrorless camera – not only has it dipped below $1,000 for the first time with this deal, it recently received a big firmware update that has brought its video skills close to the larger Panasonic GH5. It's a real bargain at this price.

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker: £270 £149 at Amazon

Sold out For just £10 extra, you can get the smarts of Alexa built right in to your Marshall speaker – we think it's well worth it, especially with a £120 discount.View Deal

Nikon D5600 with 18-55mm VR lens: £825 £489 at Amazon

Sold out Looking for an affordable DSLR that'll give you room to grow as you expand your photographic horizons? The D5600 is ideal, particularly in this bundle with the 18-55mm kit lens. It mixes great handling, excellent image quality and a useful vari-angle touchscreen.

Olympus E-PL9: £579.99 £349.99 at Amazon

Raised price Get an impressive 40% off this stylish, entry-level mirrorless camera with a 14-42mm pancake lens. The E-PL9 is compatible with a huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, and its screen flips down for vlogging and selfie duty.



PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset: £64.53 £49.99 at Amazon

Sold out Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with nearly £15 off, now is a great time to pick one up. Be quick though, as stock is nearly sold out.

Diablo III Eternal Collection: Nintendo Switch | Physical Edition | £42.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Sold out This is the lowest price we've seen Diablo III's Eternal Collection for Switch, with you saving £13 on Amazon's usual price of £42.99. However, it's possible we'll see this price matched (or come down lower) over Black Friday.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: £199 £129 | at Amazon

Sold out Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast and grill your food to perfection in this all-in-one multi-cooker, and now it's even lower in price at £129!

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker: £199 £129 | at Amazon

Sold out Pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast and grill your food to perfection in this all-in-one multi-cooker, and now it's even lower in price at £129!

Echo Input: £34.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Sold out The Echo Input can turn any speaker into a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built in, and right now it's virtually being given away, so why not add a dose of smarts to your favourite speaker?

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism Black | £799 £596.99

Sold out This is the most affordable price we've seen for the smallest storage option of Galaxy S10. It will help you get into the S10 ecosystem for a lower price, giving you access to the great camera, beautiful screen and long-lasting battery.

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £159 at Amazon

Sold out That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save around £10 on Prime Day, but we're looking at a magnificent £30 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.





GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle: £429.99 £329 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Save a massive £100 on this excellent GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle, which includes the camera, a Shorty tripod, headstrap, space battery and a 32GB microSD card. The Hero 8 Black is our favourite action camera and this deal is unlikely to be beaten this Black Friday.View Deal

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip + Hue Bridge bundle: £177.78 £134.99 at Amazon

Sold out Looking to add some winter dazzle to your garden in time for Christmas? This is a great, time-limited deal on the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip bundle, which includes 5m of lighting and everything you need to get started including the Hue Bridge.

Marshall Minor Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £117 £68 at Amazon

If you love Marshall's rock and roll aesthetic and you need new pair of wireless earphones, check out this great deal from Amazon – this is the lowest price we've seen for these guitar amp-inspired earbuds, so snap them up while you can.



PRICE INCREASED Garmin Forerunner 735XT: £299.99 £149.99 at Amazon

This excellent fitness tracker/smartwatch has never been this cheap at Amazon before. It boasts great smartwatch functionality, great GPS connectivity, variable heart rate monitoring, impressive activity tracking (including in the water) and superb battery life. Get it half price now.

Polar M430: £127.31 £87.99 at Amazon

Sold out On the hunt for a bargain running watch for a gift or your own training? It's hard to beat the value offered by this Polar M430 deal. It may have now been succeeded by the Polar Vantage M, but it most of the same features and still holds its own against the entry-level Garmin Forerunners. Hurry, though, as this 31% off deal is time-limited.

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: £429.99 £329 at Amazon

Sold out A brilliant Black Friday deal on the new flagship GoPro Hero 8 Black. This bundle gives you the Hero 8 Black (the best action camera you can buy), plus a spare battery, headstrap, Shorty tripod and a 32GB microSD card. And all for the same price as the camera usually costs alone. There's unlikely to be a better Black Friday deal for this brand new flagship camera.View Deal

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £459

Sold out As of writing, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom sits at eighth spot on our list of the best phones available right now; its novel pop-up section, fantastic cameras and beautiful screen make it a great phone. For a whopping third off, this is probably the cheapest a phone from that list will get all year.

iPad Pro 10.5 512GB: £749 £499 at Amazon

Sold out Do you need half a terabyte of storage space on your tablet? If so, this is one of the cheapest iPads you'll be able to find that caters to your needs, and it just so happens that slate is also one of the best you can pick up.



PRICE INCREASED Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This super cheap Fitbit deal is one of the hottest offers at Amazon this Black Friday. For just £39.99 you get a fitness tracker that's practical, lightweight and stylishly designed. This particular model lacks heart rate monitoring and GPS, but is a great incentive to get up and moving, with step tracking and a wealth of stats visible int he Fitbit app.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Amazon | SIM-free | 128GB | Prism White | £899 £719.99

Sold out Pick up the beautiful pearly white Galaxy S10 Plus for 20% off. The 128GB model gives you access to the device for its lowest price, instead of shelling out more than £1,000 for the biggest options.View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch: at Amazon | 1TB | Wi-Fi and cellular | £1,869 £1,499

Sold out This Black Friday iPad deal slashes a huge £370 off the price of the most premium iPad Pro configuration, with the biggest screen, huge swathes of storage space and cellular connection. It was pretty pricey before, but this new lowest-ever price makes it much more tempting for people who need such a device.



Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: £199 £159 at Amazon

Sold out That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could only save around £10 a few months ago, but we're looking at a magnificent £40 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.





Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: £159 £129 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for £129.99. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case that provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge and £30 is the best deal yet.

DEAL ENDED Over 25% off gaming accessories including Razer and Corsair | at Amazon

There's a whole host of new offers here, with top brands like Trust, Corsair and Elgato offering a whole host of new peripherals to take your gaming to the next levelView Deal

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones (Apple): £89.95 £44.95 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Need some new running headphones? This amazing Black Friday deal sees a £45 price cut on these Bose earbuds. This is for the Apple-optimized model – if you're an Android owner, see the deal below.View Deal

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones (Android): £89.95 £44.95 at Amazon

SOLD OUT Here's the same model as above, but specially designed for Android devices – and at half the original price, it's a steal.View Deal

SOLD OUT Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: £799 £549 at Amazon

Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphone goes big on the screen – with a corresponding price, too. You can now nab the 4G phone for over £200 off, though you're getting the smallest storage model at only 128GB.View Deal

Amazon at Black Friday: a brief history

In 2018, Black Friday was a record-breaking event for Amazon: the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday saw Amazon’s sales increase by “millions” over the previous year.

In a press release , it said that 2018's Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history. Amazon said that between Black Friday and Cyber Monday it sold over 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items.

Amazon.co.uk tells us that even just in the UK alone, customers purchased over 2 million items on the site on the day of Black Friday. According to Amazon, this saved UK shoppers more than £40 million because of how great the deals were.

Although Black Friday tends to be a good day to pick up tech deals, beauty deals and deals on toys, in the UK, and globally the top-selling product was the Echo Dot.

So what Amazon Black Friday deals should you expect for Black Friday 2020?

LG 55-inch B9 OLED TV (2019): £1,799.99 £1,099 at Amazon

For premium TV hunters, this £700 discount was the ultimate score. For just over £1,000 you got one of the best TVs of 2019 that uses LG's 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor to produce clearer and brighter images. If you want better-looking movies, this is the telly to invest in. Model number: OLED55B9PLA.View Deal