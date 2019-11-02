5 PS4 accessories we want to see discounted this Black Friday

If you haven't picked a PS4 or PS4 Pro up yet then Black Friday and Cyber Monday could be the perfect time to do so - even if the next-generation PS5 is looming around the corner.

But whether you're picking up a brand new console, or simply upgrading from an older model, you will definitely be needing some great PS4 accessories to make the most of your PlayStation experience.

Black Friday is the best time of year to pick up an abundance of PS4 accessories, including everything from PS4 controllers to PS Plus subscriptions. But with so many different accessories to choose from, it can all be a bit overwhelming.

Have no fear, here at TechRadar we've compiled a list of five top PS4 accessories you should definitely keep an eye out for this Black Friday, based on our own hands-on experience and what we've seen discounted in previous years.

DualShock 4 controller

While there are plenty of controller options out there that aren’t the DualShock 4, we still think it's the best PS4 controller.

The DualShock 4 is perfect for its purpose: sleek, small and wireless. Not to mention the built in speaker, varying light bar colors, touch pad and motion detection that enhance your gameplay experience.

It’s also extremely simple to attach a gaming headset or headphones to the controller (unlike with the older Xbox One controller). However battery life can be a pain, with the controller holding charge for anywhere between four to eight hours.

We find it’s best to have two and always keep one charging or to invest in a charging dock so you can charge both at once (when you’re not playing, of course).

The DualShock is a great PS4 controller for someone who just simply wants to get on with playing and isn’t fussed about bells and whistles. And luckily, around Black Friday and Cyber Monday there are plenty of deals on them - in a variety of colors and designs.

You can never have too many controllers (just in case) and Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up some extras for a pretty discount.

PS Plus 12 Month Subscription

Got a PlayStation 4? Great. Your next step should certainly be to consider a PlayStation Plus subscription. Having Sony's membership plan, which is sold in one-month, three-month, and annual options, is the only way you can play PS4 games online and access cloud storage for saves, but there's a potentially even bigger perk: free games every single month.

That's right, at the start of every month Sony drops a handful of free downloadable games on PS4, and they're yours to keep and play to your heart's content so long as your Plus membership is active. With two or three PS4 games free each month, as well as additional discounts during sales and other promotions, the membership rapidly pays for itself - but if you can get it at a discount, even better.

Black Friday is the prime time to buy an annual PS Plus subscription. Firstly, you get it much cheaper than usual and, secondly, you don't have to worry about it until next Black Friday when it will once again be cheaper.

We always see discounts on PS Plus 12 Month subscriptions during Black Friday and Cyber Monday so if your membership is in need of renewal (or you're weighing up becoming a member) then you're best holding off.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S

HyperX has developed a sizeable following among the pro-gaming community over the years. The HyperX Cloud Revolver S, adds Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound to the blueprint offered by the hugely popular Cloud Revolver, without requiring you to take out a second mortgage.

Quite simply, the Cloud Revolver S sounds astonishingly good, especially at the price - it even tops our list for the best PlayStation 4 gaming headset. You will marvel in particular at the dynamics of its sound: deep, rumbling bass and crisp, never shrieky treble that lets you hear every sound effect and totally immerses you in the ambience created by in-game music.

It's pretty well made, comfortable and classily finished, and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound is the cherry on top, allowing you to pinpoint incoming enemies in first-person shooters – particularly if you explore the preset equalisation modes into which pro-gamers had lots of input. A truly high-end-sounding headset at a mid-range price.

Typically this gaming headset can be upwards of £100/$110, so we're hoping to see a reasonable discount on it during Black Friday that'll take it well below that hundred mark.

PlayStation VR

Sony's PlayStation VR is no longer brand new red-hot tech, but it's still one of the best high-end virtual reality experiences around, not least because it's the only one that plays nice with a home console.

The headset is comfortable and immersive, and it's greatly helped by an increasingly impressive library of games - which you may also be able to pick up during Black Friday.

In previous years, we've seen great bundle deals on PSVR that include some of the best PSVR games such as Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and Beat Saber, alongside a PlayStation Camera and PlayStation Move controllers.

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Charging Station

If you decide to pick up some extra DualShock 4 controllers, then it may be a good idea to grab a charging station alongside them - to make sure you've always got a controller charged at any given moment.

There's nothing worse than settling down for a long, lazy gaming session only to discover that your controller is dead.

Sony's PlayStation DualShock 4 Charging Station is a dock designed to keep two PS4 gamepads fully charged. Simply pop your DualShock 4 into the slot when you finish playing and it'll top off while you're not playing, ensuring the controller is ready to go the next time around. Also, you're less likely to lose a controller if you keep 'em docked.

We're hoping to see some sort of discount on this handy PS4 accessory during Black Friday as it will perfectly complement any additional PS4 controller purchases.