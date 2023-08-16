The best PS4 accessories offer more than just quality-of-life improvements, but can instead greatly improve your setup. Whether that's an extra controller, additional storage for the system, VR, and other ways of controlling titles, you'll find our top picks below for everything for a definitive previous-generation gaming experience.

Despite the PS4's age, there's still a wealth of upcoming games coming out for the system. With the console now creeping up on 10 years old, having first released all the way back in 2013, there are a ton of the best PS4 games to experience, which can be improved by the best PS4 accessories, many of which can be carried over to the PS5 when you upgrade.

It's just the start of our PS4 hardware coverage, though. That's because we're also bringing you our picks for the best PS4 controllers as well as the best PS4 headsets, and even the best PS4 cooling stations. What's more, you can save money with the best PS4 console deals, too.

Best PS4 accessories: Quick list

Best PS4 accessories in 2023

Best headset for PS4

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 is our pick for the best PS4 headset, which makes it an easy choice for a top PS4 accessory. This wireless headset currently retails for $199 / £179 / AU$280, so it's one of the pricier options available, however, the sound quality is here truly second to none, and lends to the immersion in some top titles on Sony's previous generation console.

In our testing, we found that the SteelSeries Arctis 9 was incredibly comfortable over long periods of time thanks to the leatherette plush ear cups. That's good because the audio quality here really is second to none on the platform, we found that there's some real warmth to the audio presence in both gaming and media playback as well. The microphone is also decent which should make gaming with your friends a breeze.

Read more: SteelSeries Arctis 9 review

Best controller for PS4

While there's a wealth of choices available for the best PS4 controllers, for our money, the official DualShock 4 takes the top slot. That's because of the competitive price point of $59.99 / £44.99 / AU$89, however, with the system itself now being close to a decade old, you can find the official gamepad considerably cheaper in regions such as the US, the UK, and Australia.

In our testing, we found that the DualShock 4 was one of the more consistent performers on the console, bettered by its trackpad and an exceptional D-pad with solid buttons overall. The only real issue that we found was with the battery life, anywhere from 4-8 hours, which isn't too strong compared to the competition, meaning you'll want to keep a USB cable handy for those longer playing sessions.

Read more: DualShock 4 controller review

Best racing wheel for PS4

The Logitech G923 is one of the best PS5 racing wheels, and it works excellently with the previous-generation console as well. It offers accurate controls with a 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation combined with excellent pedals, and the company's Trueforce tech. It's perfect for some of the best racing games available on the PS4.

This level of immersion comes at a high price point, though. That's because you can expect to spend $299.99 / £299.99 / AU$649, making it one of the pricier offerings on the platform. In our testing, we found that the three-pedal system, of a clutch, brake, and accelerator is some of the finest that we've ever used. They're built incredibly well with a forceful amount of realistic feedback, which makes sim-heavy racing simulators more authentic.

Best fight stick for PS4

The Nacon Daija is our top pick for the best fight stick overall, and an excellent choice for the PS4's extensive catalog of fighting games available. Despite the console's age, it still received the excellent Street Fighter 6, and there's a wealth of 2D and 3D titles available to put it through its paces.

In our testing, we found that the Nacon Daija excels above its competition thanks to the ultra-responsive Sanwa joystick and buttons, for an authentic arcade feel. It's a rugged box for sure, which means it could be on the big and bulky side for some, especially if you play with it on your lap. Despite this, there's nothing that comes close to the level of quality on display, though it does come at a steep price of $249.99 / £249.99 / AU$427, so this one's for the hardcore fighting game fans.

Read more: Nacon Daija arcade stick review

Best PS4 accessory for immersion

Sony's PlayStation VR has since been replaced by the vastly superior PSVR 2, however, it's still a good level of experience with a wealth of titles available for it if you can find the system cheap in bundles. In the years since its release, you're now able to find the Starter Kit for around $165 / £145 (about AU$255).

The headset is comfortable and immersive, and it's greatly helped by an increasingly impressive library of games. By the way, these are our picks of the best games on PSVR. Experiences you won't want to miss include the terrifying Resident Evil 7 and Superhot VR. For the full experience, you'll also need a PlayStation Camera and Move controllers, as many of the best VR games require them.

Read more: PlayStation VR review

Best storage for PS4

6. Seagate 4TB Game Drive An essential PS4 accessory for more games Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Best Buy View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Allows for a lot more games + Easy to use + Portable Reasons to avoid - Not the most physically durable

Do you need more hard drive space for all the games you want to play but aren't overly keen on digging into your console's internals? You should definitely consider an external hard drive. External hard drive support was introduced many years ago, and it was something of a revelation for those who were unwilling to consider an internal hard drive change.

There are some great models out there but Seagate tends to make the biggest and the best of the bunch. This 4TB beast will hold around 100 games and since it's made just for the PlayStation 4 you know it's going to work well. Make sure you check out our list of the best PS4 external hard drives for the full selection, but this one is a sure-fire success and works just as well for storing games on the PS5, too.

Best PS4 accessories: FAQs

What accessories do you need for the PS4? The most important PS4 accessories we recommend the most would be a decent PS4 headset and external hard drive so that you can download more games and play with your friends without issue. However, extra controllers and peripherals for certain genres are also worth considering as well.

Can you still buy PS4 consoles new? You can still find the PS4 Slim consoles brand new from retailers such as PlayStation Direct in the US and the UK. The system is bundled with titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for a significantly cheaper rate than the PS5 without paying over the odds for a pre-owned system.

