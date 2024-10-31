The LG C4 is a brilliant OLED TV and its already on sale ahead of Black Friday

At the end of September, the 44-inch version of the LG C4 could be bought for under $1,000, which is incredible. We're now seeing an equally impressive deal on the 55-inch version, whereby you can get the LG C4 55-inch OLED TV at Currys for £1,299 (was £1,599). A similar offer is in the US, where the LG C4 55-inch OLED TV is at Amazon for $1,296.99 (was $1,999.99).

The UK price is the lowest yet for the excellent all-around OLED TV. It might drop even further in the US when this year's Black Friday deals get fully underway, but it's still a solid deal if you want to secure this TV now. The 2024 OLED display is packed with the latest technology and is one of the best TVs available today.

Today's best LG C4 OLED TV deals

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at Currys

A 25% discount makes this a great TV to invest in if you're looking to upgrade this Black Friday. You can watch all your favourite TV shows and films on this perfectly sized screen thanks to the exceptional brightness and vibrant colours. Gamers will also be pleased by the HDMI ports that deliver 4K 120Hz for a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

With over $700 off, you're getting one of the latest LG TVs for a fraction of the price. Jumping up to a 55-inch TV will take entertainment and gaming to a new level of enjoyment and this display is backed up by excellent image quality and vibrant colors. The inclusion of Alexa support for voice operation makes this TV easier to use than ever, too.

The LG C4 supersedes and improves upon the LG C3 OLED. So much so that it went straight into our best TV guide as the most versatile option right now. The C4 delivers a range of improvements over its predecessor, including better image quality, a 144Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, and a new AI chip.

Those are some features that an ideal for gamers who want to get a smooth experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, if you just want to kick back after a hard day at work and enjoy your favourite shows or movies on a big screen that offers excellent picture quality then you won't be disappointed.

