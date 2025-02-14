The best OLED TV has a Presidents’ Day sale, but I wouldn’t buy it right now – here are 3 reasons why

The Presidents’ Day TV sales event is a good opportunity to get a big discount on one of the best TVs. Scanning the deals, I’ve seen many worth scooping up, with the best OLED TVs and best mini-LED TVs equally well-represented.

While it’s true that most people wait until Black Friday to buy big items like TVs, such purchases have to compete with holiday gift lists and related expenses during that time. In other words, you may have had your eye on your dream TV during the last Black Friday sales season, but not the budget to spring for it, even at a discounted price.

That’s where Presidents’ Day comes in. Presidents’ Day proper is February 17, but the sales start well before that day. If you got an early start on your tax return this year, your finances may be looking a bit more flush, especially after paying off holiday-related credit card balances, and your mind might be wandering back to the prospect of a new TV.

Perhaps you’ve been considering the Samsung S95D. This is not just one of the best OLED TVs you can buy; it was our pick for TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024. The Samsung S95D has the brightest picture we’ve ever measured on an OLED TV and excels in every other way, from its color accuracy to its contrast range and detail. It has a premium design with an incredibly thin display panel and metal pedestal stand. It is also a fantastic gaming TV, with four HDMI ports supporting up to a 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud gaming.

The Samsung S95D is a great TV, but now may not be the time to buy it, Here’s why:

The Samsung S95D (shown) is the brightest OLED TV TechRadar has yet tested (Image credit: Future)

1. Presidents’ Day TV deals aren’t always the best

Sure, the Samsung S95D, as expected, is getting deals on all sizes for Presidents’ Day, and some of those deals are good. But there’s a reason that many people wait until Black Friday to buy a TV, and that’s because the biggest discounts typically happen during that time. Case in point: the Samsung S95D.

The S95D in a 65-inch screen size dropped to a record-low price of $2,297 on Black Friday and remained at that price throughout December. It recently dropped again to $2,297, but is now back up to $2,597 – just in time for Presidents’ Day! The takeaway is that the best deals regularly come and go, and you won’t necessarily get the best price during sales events. If I were splurging on a premium OLED TV like the S95D, I would want to get it for the best possible price.

2. New 2025 TVs will soon be arriving…

Major TV brands like Samsung drop new models each year around spring, which means that there will soon be new TV options for you to consider. While some of these will only offer incremental improvements on their predecessors, technical advancements can be major in some cases.



Take, for example, the new LG G5 and Panasonic Z95B, both coming in 2025. These flagship OLED TVs will feature a “four-stack” OLED TV panel. According to LG Display, the developer of the new panel design, this delivers a 33% increase in brightness over the MLA OLED panel in last year's LG G4 and Panasonic Z95A. Furthermore, the new panel features an ultra-low reflection technology that is said to eliminate 99% of screen reflections while maintaining “perfect blacks,” even when viewing in bright rooms.

The Samsung S95F, shown here at CES 2025, will arrive with a new 83-inch screen size (Image credit: Future)

3. New TVs like the Samsung S95F

The Samsung S95F OLED, the successor to the Samsung S95D, should arrive sometime in March 2025 and will feature a key upgrade: a next-gen Glare Free screen. The S95D’s Glare Free screen is incredibly effective at eliminating reflections from light sources but also displays an elevated black level when viewing in rooms with high levels of ambient lighting – something I confirmed in a comparison of the Samsung S95D and LG G4 OLED TVs.

Samsung’s next-gen Glare Free screen not only eliminates screen reflections, but also maintains black levels and contrast in bright environments. This makes the S95F a much more flexible TV option than the S95D. Samsung also claims a 30% brightness increase for its new OLED flagship, giving the brightest OLED TV series yet a considerable brightness boost. Other upgrades include a new AI Gamma feature that automatically adapts picture gamma in bright lighting to enhance shadow detail and 165Hz gaming support.

Hey, I had the opportunity to do a hands-on test of the Samsung S95D, and I found its picture quality to be exceptional – it’s a fantastic TV and well deserving of TechRadar’s best TV of 2024 designation. Anyone who buys it is sure to be delighted with their purchase. But the truth is, it doesn’t look like you’re going to get the best deal on it in the Presidents’ Day sales, and the forthcoming S95F promises to be an even better TV.

