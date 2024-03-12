The 7 best March Madness TV deals at Best Buy - save up to $800 on big-screen TVs

Upgrade your display in time for March Madness (beginning on March 19) with these incredible TV deals at Best Buy. The retailer is offering massive savings on big-screen 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, and I'm rounding up today's 7 best deals from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony.



• Shop Best Buy's full March Madness TV sale



Best Buy's March Madness TV deals include a wide range of big-screen TVs, so whether you're looking for a massive budget display or a high-end OLED TV, the retailer has you covered. Some highlights include this 85-inch 4K smart TV from TLC on sale for an incredible price of $849.99, this best-selling Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K smart TV marked down to $549.99, and Sony's highly-rated 77-inch A8OL OLED TV on sale for $2,699.99.



See more of today's top offers from Best Buy below, and you can visit our main March Madness TV sales roundup for all the best deals around the web.

The 7 best March Madness TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $519.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $519.99. The Insignia F30 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display in today's March Madness TV deals, Best Buy has the popular TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $849.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $900.

Hisense 75-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: was $579.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

The highly-rated Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the dedicated Game Mode automatically optimizes sports content - perfect for watching March Madness. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the 75-inch model down to just $499.99.

Sony A80L series 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,999.99 now $2,699.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's March Madness deal from Best Buy brings the 77-inch model down to $2,699.99. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Samsung 77-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,899.99 now $3,499.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and this 77-inch model is on sale for $3,499.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.