Samsung's best-value Dolby Atmos soundbars get great early Prime deals – including a record-low price

Samsung's soundbars have consistently sat in our list of best soundbars, thanks primarily to their performance and features for the money. They're also always among the best Prime Day deals and two of the best, the Samsung HW-Q800C and Samsung HW-Q700C, are now available for an even better price.

In the US, the HW-Q800C is available for an excellent $569 (was $997.99) at Amazon, while the HW-Q700C is available for $469.95 (was $617.99) at Amazon. While these aren't the lowest prices these soundbars have ever seen, they are the best deals if you're looking to buy today and are still excellent for what you're getting.

In the UK, you can get the HW-Q800C for £465 (was £849) at Amazon and the HW-Q700C is available for a record-low £289 (was 319) at Amazon.

Both are fantastic soundbars, but if you're looking for something either cheaper or more substantial, check out our Prime Day soundbar deals for more options.

Our best soundbar of 2023, the Samsung HW-Q800C covers all the bases – powerful-yet-nuanced sound, great Dolby Atmos presentation, fantastic clarity, and a packed list of features. Even at its full price, the Q800C offers excellent value, but this 43% discount just means you have an even better deal on your hands.

The best mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2023, the Samsung HW-Q700C delivers great clarity and power with solid levels of Atmos immersion. Already great value at full price, this early Prime Day deal knocks $148 off to give you more for your money.

The best soundbar of 2023, the Samsung HW-Q800C delivers powerful Dolby Atmos immersion while also maintaining detail and refinement better than any other soundbar in this price range. It's already one of the best-value Dolby Atmos soundbars and with this Prime Day deal knocking off a huge 45%, its value is even better.

The Samsung HW-Q700C was easily one of the best mid-range soundbars of 2023, delivering immersive Dolby Atmos audio at an affordable price, along with meaty bass and clarity. This soundbar is fantastic even at full price (£499 at release) so for it to drop to under £290 is a steal.

In our review of the Samsung HW-Q800C, we complimented its balance between power and refinement, saying: 'Forceful and exuberant though the Q800C’s main soundbar component is, it never lets its meatiness get in the way of detail'. We also found that the sound was well-placed and beautifully presented – especially with Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

Although the Samsung HW-Q700C is the step-down model from the Q800C, it still demonstrates great value and delivers on a lot of fronts. In our review we said 'vocal clarity is a particular highlight' with 'crystal clear vocals'. But its Dolby Atmos presentation was also impressive given its more limited speaker array, and its bass levels were surprisingly powerful.

It's worth going to the Q800C for the extra money if you can, but if not the Q700C certainly won't let you down. Both were among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars of 2023 for a reason.

