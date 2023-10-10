I've been testing LG's B3 OLED TV and trust me, you don't want to miss this Prime day deal

I review TVs for TechRadar but before this, I worked for a major AV retailer so I've seen a lot of TVs in my time. I recently got to test and review the LG B3, which is the company's entry-level OLED in its 2023 range and I think it's the dark horse of the OLED world.

The price of the B3 has been slowly dropping since its release in April 2023 and now, it's seen even further discounts this Amazon Prime Day, especially the 65-inch which is on sale for an outstanding $1,296.99 at Amazon in the US (was $1,496.99) and a brilliant price of £1,376.55 on Amazon UK (was £2,699.99). To give you an idea that is roughly $400 / £300 cheaper than the LG C3 on Amazon.

LG B3 OLED TV 65-inch: was $1496.99 now at $1296.99 at Amazon US

The LG B3 is the hidden gem of the OLED TV world in 2023. With excellent contrast levels, vivid colors and deep blacks, the B3 offers outstanding picture quality. It also has excellent gaming performance and an intuitive smart TV platform. At under $1,300 for a 65-inch OLED, this is a real Prime Day bargain. Other sizes: 55-inch: $1,296, 77-inch: $1,996.99

LG B3 OLED TV 65-inch: was £1,699 now at £1,376.55 at Amazon UK

With punchy colors, deep black levels and excellent contrast, the LG B3 delivers wonderful picture quality. Its gaming performance is also brilliant, with extensive features as well. £1,400 for the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV market, especially the 65-inch, is a deal that's seriously tempting. Other sizes: 55-inch: £1,099.99, 77-inch: £2,718



In my LG B3 review, I said the B3 has an "excellent quality picture that punches well above its weight" and combining dynamic color, deep black levels and brilliant motion handling, the B3 is an impressive TV. It also has a natural quality to its image that adds another layer of depth to the picture. As such a great entry-level OLED, the LG B3 is definitely one of the best TVs around.

It's not just picture where the LG B3 excels. It's also an outstanding choice for gamers. Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM support on two HDMI 2.1 ports combine with an intuitive Game Optimizer mode to get the best out of your games. And let's not forget it's super low 9.2ms input lag time (with Boost mode turned on) for any of you competitive gamers out there.

This is a real highlight for Prime Day and almost certainly one of the best deals available. If you're not ready to grab it today, the B3 will almost certainly feature in the Black Friday deals coming in the next few weeks.

Keep in mind, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30 day trial that will take you through the sale and beyond.

