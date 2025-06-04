Yep, it's happened again: the LG C4 has hit another record-low price. You can get the 55-inch LG C4 for £849 at Amazon. That's £20 lower than we've ever seen it before.

The LG C4 is one of the best TVs on the market, delivering brilliant picture quality, a superb gaming experience with every next-gen feature, and a user-friendly smart TV platform.

Today's best LG C4 deal

LG 55-inch C4 4K OLED TV : was £879 now £849 at Amazon The LG C4 sits among the best TV released in recent years. It delivers excellent brightness for a mid-range OLED to compliment its colourful, detailed and contrast-rich picture. It also comes with an unbeatable array of gaming features including 4K at 144Hz, VRR (FreeSync and G-Sync), HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM. Plus, it features the intuitive webOS smart TV platform. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the 55-inch model and is an unmissable offer.

The LG C4 earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our LG C4 review and still sits atop the list of the best OLED TVs (among many of our other lists).

It's not the newest LG mid-range OLED TV (that would be the LG C5), but there's very little difference between the two TVs, and the older model has such huge price drops (like this one) that I think it's by far the better-value option.

The C4's picture is packed with detail, rich with contrast and has gorgeous colours, now aided by its boosted brightness levels. We said in our review "The bright, punchy picture put out by LG’s mid-range C4 OLED TV captivated us when we first saw it" and after a full round of testing, it impressed us even more.

Gamers will want to take note of the C4's range of features for gaming including 4K at up to 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and HGiG) ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming – all supported across four HDMI 2.1 ports.

This means it'll support the 4K 60Hz and 1080p 120Hz options of the new Nintendo Switch 2 when docked, all in HDR, so you'll get the full impact from the new console – and it supports 4K 120Hz and VRR from other consoles and PCs.

Its Game Optimiser mode also allows for an ultra-low 9.2ms input lag time when put in Boost Mode for ultra-competitive and responsive gaming. It's no surprise it's the current champion of on our best gaming TVs list.

Looking for other sizes of the C4 or other retailers even? Check out the other top deals available today below: