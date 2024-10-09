I test gaming TVs for a living, and these are the best cheap gaming OLED TV deals during Prime Day

It's the second day of the Amazon Prime Day event and the deals keep on coming. As someone who reviews gaming TVs, I've spotted a couple of deals that are sure to please any gamer who want to add an OLED TV into their setup – and one of these deals isn't even at Amazon.

In the US, the 48-inch LG B4 is available for $699.99 (was $1,499.99) at Best Buy – that's a record-low price and a seriously good deal for a TV of this caliber. In the UK, the 48-inch LG C4 is available for £921.80 (was £999) at Amazon – that's another record-low price.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

Both the LG B4 and LG C4 are among the best gaming TVs of 2024, with 4K at 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, variable refresh rate and a host of other gaming features included, and they're supported on all four HDMI ports, so they're totally future-proof. The C4 provides a step-up in brightness and performance over the B4, but the B4 provides just excellent value for an OLED in this deal.

Why have I chosen the B4 for the US and C4 for the UK? Well, the best price I could find for the B4 in the UK was £899 (its regular price) so for only an extra £30, you get all the upgrades of the C4. The smaller 42-inch LG C4 size is available for £869 at Amazon UK, but again for the extra £60, I think it's worth getting the larger screen if you can.

Today's best cheaper gaming OLED TV deal in the US

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The LG B4 is an excellent TV for gaming – four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync included) HGiG and Dolby Vision gaming mean the B4 is a worthy companion for your PS5 or Xbox Series X (or both!). It also delivers on the picture front, with crisp color, rich contrast and strong motion handling. The 48-inch screen is a perfect size for bedroom gaming and this Best Buy deal drops its price to under $700 – a steal.

Today's best cheaper gaming OLED TV deal in the UK

LG 48-inch C4 OLED TV: was £999 now £921.80 at Amazon UK

The LG C4 is one of 2024's most versatile TVs and gaming is one of its many strong suits. Supporting 4K, 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync too), HGiG and more, the C4 will keep gamers happy. It's also an excellent performer on the picture front too, with spectacular contrast, vibrant yet natural colors, and deep black levels. Already outstanding value, this deal knocks its price down to under £950 for its 48-inch size – exceptional value for an OLED TV of this quality.

In our LG B4 review, we described the B4 as an "excellent TV for gaming at this price", praising its stack of features, including the full stock of four HMDI 2.1 ports for the first time in the LG B series' history. It supports 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia GSync) and more. Combining that with the B4's picture quality, which we found to have strong shadow detail, accurate colors and excellent contrast, mean you get an OLED that outperforms its entry-level price.

In our LG C4 review, we were suitably impressed by its impressive list of gaming features – 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia Gsync included), Dolby Vision gamin, HGiG – and its performance, earning a full five stars in the gaming section. But, it also delivers beautiful pitcures, with vibrant colors showcased by its alpha 9 AI Processor adding a superb vibrancy to HDR highlights. It's a clear step up in brightness compared to the B4, and compared to last year's LG C3 TV equivalent. Plus, it has the superb contrast and rich black levels we've come to expect from an OLED.

These are easily two of 2024's best OLED TVs and they more than justify their full price, covering nearly every base you can think of, so any discount (especially ones like these) are more than welcome.

If you're looking for something a bit different from these OLED TVs, check out some of the other Prime Day TV deals we've found.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK