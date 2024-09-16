LG's best cheap OLED TV is 50% off right now at Best Buy

It’s not often we see a genuinely good OLED TV for 50% off but that’s one of the TV deals we’ve spotted today. Currently, you can buy the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV at Best Buy for $749.99 (was $1,499.99) so you’re saving $750 off the regular price – aka it’s half-price.

The LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is an extra appealing display at this price. Due to being an OLED TV, you get over 8 million self-lit pixels so that you get the most vibrant colors and perfect blacks all at once. It’s the kind of visual experience that at a moment’s glance, you’re immediately delighted by. As an owner of an LG OLED TV, I’ve never regretted my choice.

LG throws in lots of other features to make it an unmissable option, especially when heavily discounted. We’ve seen incremental discounts but it’s rare to see it cut by 50%.

Today’s best LG OLED TV deal at Best Buy

LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is a great OLED TV for anyone who doesn’t want to spend thousands. It has all the essentials you need including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, along with a dedicated Filmmaker mode for movie fans. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports so it’s well-suited for connecting to the latest games consoles.

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs around and as you can see, the B3 was our pick of the budget OLED TVs around. The LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV builds upon that success. In our LG B4 review, we described it as “the top budget OLED TV gets even better for gaming”.

In particular, it’s perfect for gaming with “great gaming features” while its anti-reflection screen means you can worry less about placement in your living room. Its design is a little basic and there’s limited brightness but those are relatively small concessions given how affordable it is compared to the very best TVs. It remains ideal for anyone who wants a budget OLED or a great medium-sized TV for gaming.

If you’d prefer a different TV, there are other OLED TV deals going on if you can stretch your budget further. As the sound on the LG B4 OLED TV is fairly average, you may wish to consider the many soundbar deals happening too.