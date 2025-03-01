Get the best OLED TV, a £399 gift card, and a PlayStation 5 with this incredible deal at Currys

Are you ready for a ridiculous deal on one of the best TVs that just keeps on giving? It's the LG C4 at Currys for £1288. Fair, the price isn't discounted but now let me list the perks.

First up is that Currys will throw in a PlayStation 5 worth up to £390. Second, you'll also get a £399 Currys gift card to spend on some games or other tech. Finally, if you trade-in an old TV, Currys will take up to £100 off. Sound impressive? I thought so.

The C4 TV itself takes pride of place as the most versatile display in our best TVs guide. The honour is because of its gaming capabilities, incredible picture quality, and intuitive smart TV platform. It covers all the bases in a way that few TVs do.

LG C4 OLED TV with free PlayStation 5 deal

LG C4 OLED TV with PS5 Slim bundle: £1,288 at Currys This is a great opportunity to get both a TV and gaming console in one single affordable package. As one of our highest-rated LG OLED TVs, the C4 guarantees an excellent gaming experience. Save £390 with the free PlayStation 5. If that wasn't enough, Currys is also throwing in a £399 gift card and the option of saving £100 if you trade-in an old TV. That sounds like an unbelievable set of perks.

The LG C4 supersedes and improves upon the LG C3 OLED. So much so that it went straight into our best TV guide as the most versatile option right now. The C4 delivers a range of improvements over its predecessor, including better image quality, a 144Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, and a new AI chip.

Those are some features that an ideal for gamers who want to get a smooth experience on the free PS5 that is thrown in. Meanwhile, if you just want to kick back after a hard day at work and enjoy your favourite shows or movies on a big screen that offers excellent picture quality then you won't be disappointed.

Want to compare this to other options? There are loads of TV deals available right now. If it's OLED technology that you're looking for, then we also have an OLED TV deals page. If you're also interested in a soundbar we have a number of soundbar deals to take a look at too.