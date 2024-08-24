Get a great-performing 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $600 at Best Buy

TV, films, and games benefit from being viewed and played at the highest resolution possible. At the moment, most content is delivered at 4K or below, which means you'll want a TV that can meet these modern demands. One of the best options at the moment – especially if you're on a smaller budget – is the TCL Q7 65-inch QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $597.99 (was $799.99).

What is already one of the more affordable 65-inch TVs out there now boasts a discount of over $100. And while this is a cheaper model, you still get the size, resolution, and impressive 120Hz refresh rate – all great specs for gamers or those wanting to enjoy the latest Netflix show.

Today's best budget QLED TV deal

TCL Q7 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $597.99 at Best Buy

The TCL Q7 4K TV delivers everything required for gaming, sports, and fast-paced action films. The impressive QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR with Dolby Vision IQ means you'll be blown away by the quality of what you're watching. Got a bright room to put it in? No problem. The PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, making it suitable for any environment. Gamers will be pleased with the 120Hz refresh rate and TCL's Game Accelerator 240. Overall, this is an impressive TV for the price that anyone on a budget should put at the top of their shopping list.

TCL is one of the best TV brands out there, especially if you're on the lookout for a budget-friendly TV. Despite the lower prices compared to premium manufacturers – such as Samsung, Sony and LG – TCL still delivers the required quality to compare well against many mid and high-range alternatives.

The TCL Q7 TV is a treat for sports, TV shows, and movies, but it shines particularly brightly when it comes to gaming. The 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 is ideal for buttery-smooth gameplay. Alongside that, you've got TCL's Game Accelerator 240 and Auto Game Mode, which minimizes input lag and offers fantastic overall performance.

We've collated several other TV deals in case the TCL Q7 isn't what you're looking for. If you can stretch your budget further, then check out one of the many OLED TV deals.