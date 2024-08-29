Best Buy launches huge big-screen TV sale for Labor Day – 9 top deals from $229.99

With Labor Day sales approaching, Best Buy has launched a massive 4K TV sale featuring huge savings of up to $2,000 off many top-rated TVs from Samsung, Hisense, LG, and Sony. There's a wide array of sizes and display types to choose from, so whether you need a large screen for a budget price or a premium OLED for less, check out 9 of the best deals I recommend below.

Perhaps the best deal of the lot is this Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,499.99 (was $1,699.99). That's a record-low price for the display that we scored a full five out of five stars and has sat atop our best TV buyer's guide for the last year. It remains an excellent purchase to this day and one I've been enjoying for months at home for streaming shows, watching movies, and gaming.

If you want a larger and cheaper option, then not much can beat this TCL 85-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV for $899.99 (was $1,199.99). A display of this size is not always easy to find for under $1,000, and while TCL models are cheaper, they are good budget-friendly options that offer solid all-around performance. The Q65 boasts a QLED screen, too, which provides a bright and vivid picture that's great for games and sports thanks to its impressive ability to handle motion.

Those are just two of the many highlights from the Labor Day TV sales at Best Buy. You can check out more of my recommendations below.

Today's 9 best TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia F30 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

This best-selling mid-sized Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. You can now pick one up for close to $200, which is an excellent price to pay for a decent if basic TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $379.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

TCL 65-inch QM7 QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $698 at Best Buy

TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this QM7 display is no different. It offers brightness-boosting Mini-LED tech at a fraction of the price of other premium displays, as well as other top-end TV features such as 4K resolution support, Dolby Atmos and a smooth 240Hz gaming mode. It's now even better value for money following this $200 price cut for Labor Day.

TCL 85-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a truly huge display at a relatively stunning price then look no further than this TCL 85-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for just under $900. We rarely see a display of this size for under $1,000 – especially one that supports a high-end QLED screen for impressive colors and brightness, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for improved picture and audio quality. There's also a Game Accelerator mode for smooth and responsive gaming performance. All for this for under $1,000? A fantastic deal.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this small price cut in the latest Best Buy sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV you can buy and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. This is the return to a record-low price, so it's unlikely to be any cheaper than this before Black Friday in November.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's newest 65-inch S90D OLED TV has got a huge $900 discount at Best Buy for Labor Day, which brings the top-of-the-line TV down to a record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound right out of the box.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

The Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is designed to get the most out of what you’re watching or playing. It has calibrated modes for both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with the XR processor ensuring that every scene looks the best it can. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, as well as IMAX Enhanced, all ensure there’s not much need to head to the cinema any more with this home theater. And this brand-new display can be yours for its lowest price yet.

LG 77-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

Thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you can now save $900 on one of LG's newest 77-inch C4 OLED TVs. Highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, colors and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

If you want to browse more options you can find more of the latest TV deals hand-picked by TechRadar. And if you want to see what else is on offer this holiday weekend then do check out our Labor Day appliance sales and Labor Day laptop sales hubs for all the best deals in those categories.