Act fast! LG's C3 OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low price at Walmart

The stunning LG C3 OLED was just released in March of this year, and Walmart is already shaving $500 off the 65-inch display, knocking the price down to $1,999.99 (was $2,499.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for this stunning and feature-packed OLED TV.



The 2023 LG C3 is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a stunning picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will enjoy for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Walmart's discount is a new record-low price for the 65-inch LG C3 OLED and beats the current offers at Amazon and Best Buy. If you want one of the latest and greatest TVs on the market, you can't get much better than today's deal on the LG C3 OLED.

LG C3 OLED TV deal - down to a new record-low price

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Walmart

Today's best TV deal is the all-new 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99. That's a $400 discount and a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,096.99 | Best Buy: $2,099.99

More of today's best TV deals

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has our best-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED TV, on sale for $1,196. The stunning 55-inch display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,200, which is a fantastic value on an exceptional TV.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Best Buy has the 65-inch model down to $1,599 - the best deal you can find right now.

LG 50-inch 80 Series QNED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the LG 80 Series QNED 50-inch TV on sale for $799.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and webOS 23 for seamless streaming. All for under $800, which is fantastic value for a feature-rich mid-size TV.

Samsung 75-inch CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: was $999.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy

Grab this massive Samsung 75-inch Cyrstal 4K smart TV on sale for $949.99 at Best Buy. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor resulting in a brilliant picture with bold, bright colors, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, full HDR support, and a super-slim design.

You can also look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2023 Labor Day sales event, which will include impressive Labor Day TV sales.