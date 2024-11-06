Why wait for Black Friday? The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is already $300 off at Best Buy

Best Buy isn't waiting for Black Friday to roll out hundred-dollar discounts on some of the most-wanted and top-rated tech. Take this Sony Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV that's at Best Buy for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99).

The Sony Bravia 8 is our pick as the best TV for sound and one of our highest-rated OLED TVs. This record-low price should stand out to someone looking for an OLED TV upgrade, especially for those hoping to score a mid-range OLED TV without spending extra money on a soundbar. While Sony offers a range of Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Bravia 8 works well even without one.

Today's best Sony OLED TV deal

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy

The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Sony introduced the Bravia 8 in its 2024 TV range along with the mini-LED Bravia 9. The Bravia 8 offers an alternative to Sony's pricier but older A95L OLED TV, which it rivals in performance with some technological upgrades.

Thanks to Sony’s new Bravia XR processor, the Bravia 8 is the brightest its OLEDs have ever been. In our Sony Bravia 8 review, we highlighted the TV's picture quality, built-in sound, and eco-conscious design that makes it easy to mount to a wall. Sony's Acoustic Surface Plus audio system uses actuators to amplify the sound in a way that not many flatscreen TVs could manage. It can also double as a gaming TV with two of its four HDMI ports supporting 4K/120 Hz gaming.

