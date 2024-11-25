The JBL Flip 6 is an awesome Bluetooth speaker and it's back to its lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday
One of the best Bluetooth speakers is now even better value
It's Black Friday week and the Black Friday deals are starting to ramp up! While there are still a few days until Friday, you can now get the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon for $79.95 (was $129.95), an absolute steal for our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speaker.
If you're in the UK, you can also pick up the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon for £87.50 (was £109), which is also the lowest price we've ever seen for the Bluetooth speaker on this side of the pond.
The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and this 38% discount brings it back down to its lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday. Available in a wide range of colors including Black, Blue, Gray, Green, and a personal favorite, Camo, there's an option to match everyone's style.
Today's best JBL Flip 6 deals
Get a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, bringing this fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker down to $79.95. You won't find a better Bluetooth speaker for the price, especially considering the sound quality combined with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.
In the UK, you can pick up the JBL Flip 6 for £87.50. That's a very nice 20% discount on a Bluetooth speaker that's usually £109. While the deal is only available in Black, it's still well worth picking up a JBL Flip 6 if you're in the market for a new portable speaker.
In TechRadar's JBL 6 Flip review, we praised the Bluetooth speaker for getting the simple things right, making music sound great no matter where you go. Thanks to a rugged design that's waterproof to an IPX7 rating, you'll never need to be without music, even on the most remote holiday island.
The JBL Flip 6 has a well-balanced bassy sound that outperforms its size and makes it one of the best waterproof speakers you can find at its price range. While the Flip 6 doesn't have any charging ports for your phone or a voice assistant, it makes up for these shortcomings by nailing the basics. We recommended the JBL Flip 6 at its initial launch price of $129.95 / £129.99, so it's well worth picking up at this discount for Black Friday.
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday earbuds deals or our Black Friday headphones deals.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.