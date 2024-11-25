The JBL Flip 6 is an awesome Bluetooth speaker and it's back to its lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday

It's Black Friday week and the Black Friday deals are starting to ramp up! While there are still a few days until Friday, you can now get the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon for $79.95 (was $129.95), an absolute steal for our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speaker.

If you're in the UK, you can also pick up the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon for £87.50 (was £109), which is also the lowest price we've ever seen for the Bluetooth speaker on this side of the pond.

The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and this 38% discount brings it back down to its lowest-ever price just in time for Black Friday. Available in a wide range of colors including Black, Blue, Gray, Green, and a personal favorite, Camo, there's an option to match everyone's style.

Today's best JBL Flip 6 deals

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Amazon Get a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, bringing this fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker down to $79.95. You won't find a better Bluetooth speaker for the price, especially considering the sound quality combined with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.

JBL Flip 6: was £109 now £87.50 at Amazon In the UK, you can pick up the JBL Flip 6 for £87.50. That's a very nice 20% discount on a Bluetooth speaker that's usually £109. While the deal is only available in Black, it's still well worth picking up a JBL Flip 6 if you're in the market for a new portable speaker.

In TechRadar's JBL 6 Flip review, we praised the Bluetooth speaker for getting the simple things right, making music sound great no matter where you go. Thanks to a rugged design that's waterproof to an IPX7 rating, you'll never need to be without music, even on the most remote holiday island.

The JBL Flip 6 has a well-balanced bassy sound that outperforms its size and makes it one of the best waterproof speakers you can find at its price range. While the Flip 6 doesn't have any charging ports for your phone or a voice assistant, it makes up for these shortcomings by nailing the basics. We recommended the JBL Flip 6 at its initial launch price of $129.95 / £129.99, so it's well worth picking up at this discount for Black Friday.

