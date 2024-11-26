The Apple Watch SE 2 is now a staggering 40% off for Black Friday
That's the cheapest price ever
The best smartwatch Black Friday deal just dropped and I'm staggered. That's because Amazon US is now selling the Apple Watch SE for just $149 (was $249), the cheapest price we've ever seen. Meanwhile, in the UK, Currys is selling the Midnight Apple Watch SE for just £179 (was $219), the lowest-ever UK price.
I've seen some great Apple Watch SE discounts, but 40% off the US 40mm version is astonishing and absolutely not to be missed. You can get the Watch SE at this price in two colors, Starlight and Midnight. If you want the larger size, there's also a whopping 36% off the 44mm Midnight version, which is now just $179 instead of $279.
Not in the UK or the US? Scroll down to see Apple Watch deals where you are.
Today's best Apple Watch SE deals
Get a massive saving of $100 off as the Apple Watch SE falls to its lowest-ever price of $149. This deal is available for the smaller 40mm size in Starlight and Midnight. You can also get the larger 44mm version in Midnight for just $179, also the lowest-ever price.
In the UK the best Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE can be found at Currys, which is selling the 40mm version for just £179, the lowest price we've ever seen and £40 off. The 44mm is on sale for £209, which is £30 off, and cheaper than Amazon right now.
The Apple Watch SE is the ultimate budget smartwatch for any iPhone user. It comes with great fitness and health tracking, safety features, brilliant display, and more.
You get crucial features like irregular heart rate notifications, tracking for all your workouts and exercises, great synchronization with your iPhone, calls and texts, on-board music and podcasts, and more.
In our Apple Watch SE 2 review we hailed it as an underrated hit, the only major features it lacks over more expensive options is the always-on display and ECG, as well as the most potent processor.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.