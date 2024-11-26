The Apple Watch SE 2 is now a staggering 40% off for Black Friday

That's the cheapest price ever

(Image credit: Apple)

The best smartwatch Black Friday deal just dropped and I'm staggered. That's because Amazon US is now selling the Apple Watch SE for just $149 (was $249), the cheapest price we've ever seen. Meanwhile, in the UK, Currys is selling the Midnight Apple Watch SE for just £179 (was $219), the lowest-ever UK price.

I've seen some great Apple Watch SE discounts, but 40% off the US 40mm version is astonishing and absolutely not to be missed. You can get the Watch SE at this price in two colors, Starlight and Midnight. If you want the larger size, there's also a whopping 36% off the 44mm Midnight version, which is now just $179 instead of $279.

Not in the UK or the US? Scroll down to see Apple Watch deals where you are.

Today's best Apple Watch SE deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm
Apple Watch SE 40mm: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

Get a massive saving of $100 off as the Apple Watch SE falls to its lowest-ever price of $149. This deal is available for the smaller 40mm size in Starlight and Midnight. You can also get the larger 44mm version in Midnight for just $179, also the lowest-ever price.

Apple Watch SE 40mm
Apple Watch SE 40mm: was £219 now £179 at Currys

In the UK the best Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE can be found at Currys, which is selling the 40mm version for just £179, the lowest price we've ever seen and £40 off. The 44mm is on sale for £209, which is £30 off, and cheaper than Amazon right now.

The Apple Watch SE is the ultimate budget smartwatch for any iPhone user. It comes with great fitness and health tracking, safety features, brilliant display, and more.

You get crucial features like irregular heart rate notifications, tracking for all your workouts and exercises, great synchronization with your iPhone, calls and texts, on-board music and podcasts, and more.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 review we hailed it as an underrated hit, the only major features it lacks over more expensive options is the always-on display and ECG, as well as the most potent processor.

