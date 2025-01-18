The 5 hottest reviews of the week, from Samsung’s huge S10 Ultra tablet to the best mid-range Android phone you can get your hands on

With the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2 this week, it's been hard to think about almost anything else. Whether it’s the bigger display, magnetic Joy Cons or the tease of a new Mario Kart game, there’s been a lot of exciting details to chew over. Which is why you may have missed some of the other exciting products TechRadar’s reviewers have been trying out this week.

We’ve been putting all manner of gadgets through their paces over the last seven days. Our testing labs have been probing the limits of Samsung’s gargantuan Tab S10 Ultra, trying out OnePlus’s latest flagship-rivalling mid-market phone and getting to grips with some seriously premium smart weights. So if you want to catch up on all the hardware we’ve been raving about lately, now’s your chance.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Pros ✅ Huge, multi-talented display ✅ Water-resistance makes it singularly durable

Cons ❌ MediaTek processor less capable than in Samsung’s top phones ❌ Battery life falls a long way short of iPad Pro

As tablets go, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is almost entirely unique. At 14.6 inches, its display is colossal, dwarfing many laptop screens and making even the iPad Pro look like a toddler in comparison and while it lacks the latter's HDR punch, it’s still very impressive. But it’s the inclusion of IP68 that really sets it apart from many of the best tablets – it’ll survive a 30 minute dunking in up to a meter of water, meaning it’s a fantastic choice if you’re worried about it getting rained on or want a screen for watching Bridgerton in the bath.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite as ‘Ultra’ in other areas. Packing a Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ processor – rather than a top of the line chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Elite – the S10 Ultra simply doesn’t pack the punch of the iPad Pro M4 or even the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360. And its battery life is a flat out disappointment: not only is its nine-hour longevity utterly eclipsed by the iPad Pro’s 15 hours but it’s even less than its predecessor the S9 Ultra, which managed 9.5 hours. That’s a serious fumble for a premium pad.

Score: 3 / 5

(Image credit: Future)

Pros ✅ Awesome-sounding audio ✅ Stylish, comfortable design ✅ Flexible, useful touch controls

Cons ❌ App has too few features – and too many ads ❌ Connectivity problems ❌ Not the cheapest

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 are a mid-market pair of buds, offering a more affordable alternative to the flagship Pi8. As you’ve come to expect from Bowers & Wilkins, they offer expressive, enthusiastic sound that rivals many of the best wireless earbuds, while feeling premium and comfortable to wear for long stretches of time. They also rock convenient touch controls that are a quick and easy way to control your buds.

But there are enough wrinkles that really should have been ironed out, given the Pi6’s $199 / £219 / AU$449 price tag. Our reviewer struggled with persistent connectivity issues while testing the buds, with them refusing to connect to specific devices or cutting out intermittently. And its app was a mixed bag – useful features like ANC, wearer detection settings and touch control customization were buried in a sub-menu, while streaming service trials and sponsored podcasts were front and center.

Score: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future)

Pros ✅ Epic two-day battery life ✅ Massive, vivid display ✅ Outstanding gaming performance

Cons ❌ Might be too big for smaller hands ❌ Splash-resistant, rather than fully water resistant ❌ Doesn’t offer wireless charging

The OnePlus 13R is the brand’s more affordable alternative to its flagship, the OnePlus 13. Yet despite its cheaper price, it still has plenty to offer: its display is substantial, measuring 6.78 inches, while offering bright images and vibrant colors. Its 6,000mAh battery is ludicrously long-lived, lasting a full two days on a single charge. And it still offers flagship-grade performance – while it doesn’t use the Snapdragon 8 Elite of its more pro-level sibling, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset still offers impressive gaming performance.

Naturally though, you’re not going to get all the functionality of one of the best phones from this one. Its camera system is good rather than great and it doesn’t offer wireless charging – you’ll need to opt for the OnePlus 13 if you want to bid your cables goodbye. But perhaps the biggest oversight is the fact it only offers splash resistance – so make sure you don’t drop this in the drink.

Score: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: James Abbott)

Pros ✅ Several different use cases ✅ Multiple flight-modes ✅ Lightweight folding design

Cons ❌ Image quality could be better ❌ Less maneuverable than the Mini 4 Pro ❌ Struggles in wind

The DJI Flip is an innovative and affordable drone that couples a foldable design with four built-in propeller guards rather than propeller arms, making it more portable and yet baking in safety. Not only can it take straightforward shots and videos but it also functions as a vlogging and selfie drone, thanks to its ability to record your voice through the DJI Fly app. It also provides a range of intelligent flight modes including Follow, Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, and Helix.

Unfortunately, in terms of image quality, it’s sat firmly at the beginner end of the scale compared to the many of the best DJI drones out there. It’s also not the most acrobatic flier out there – it’s less nimble than the DJI Mini 4 Pro and struggles with speed in even a relatively modest headwind. Despite this though, it’s a very affordable drone that handles multiple tasks capably, even if it’s not necessarily a master of any of them.

Score: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future)

Pros ✅ Elegant, stylish design ✅ 12 weight settings in 1 ✅ Smooth weight adjustment ✅ App provides tailored workouts

Cons ❌ More expensive than rivals ❌ 24kg max weight might not be enough for some ❌ App can’t record bodyweight exercises

The Technogym Connected Dumbbells are a seriously premium set of connected dumbbells for those that find alternatives like the Bowflex a little low tech. Not only do they offer 12 weight settings for saving space while you work out but they offer built-in tracking through the connected app, as well as AI-powered coaching for tailored workouts. It can’t record bodyweight exercises, but this is still an impressive feature set, particularly from a set of dumbbells with such a sleek design.

However, there are some caveats. As with any smart dumbbells, they have a max weight they can go up to – 24kg in this case – meaning you may eventually find they simply aren’t heavy enough for you. Ironically, their price is pretty hefty, so they’re also a serious investment. But one that’s worth it if you sit firmly in their intended user base.