5 most tantalizing tech reviews of the week: Samsung's gorgeous, great value 8K TV and the smart but plain Google Pixel 9a

I'm going to go out on a limb here: if you're anything like me, the biggest gadget release on your mind right now will be the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While many of us would like to have our pre-orders in by now, the unfolding situation with tariff uncertainty has meant that Nintendo has – at the time of writing – paused pre-orders stateside.

Meanwhile, in the UK, pre-orders are open but filling up fast. To stay abreast of availability either side of the pond, make sure you keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live blog.

Read all of our previous Review Recaps

If you've got your eye on other gadgets, we can help out there too, with our weekly Reviews Recap, rounding up our most intriguing gadget reviews from the last seven days.

For example, we take a look at Samsung's gorgeous new 8K TV and how it's pitched at a price that finally makes upgrading worth your hard earned cash. Elsewhere, we ask what's up with the Google Pixel 9a's spartan new look and explain why Lenovo's latest tablet might be the best Android iPad alternative you can buy.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung QN900F is a flat-out impressive TV, no matter how you look at it. Not only does it offer spectacularly bright and ultra-lush 8K imagery, its super-smart upscaling means it shows off even 4K sources at their absolute best. Couple in its 256 neural networks, which offer AI enhancements to everything from HDR performance to the depth of its picture, and its support for staggeringly slick 165Hz gaming, it's clear why we've been so impressed with this screen. But perhaps the thing that brings this ace 8K set into the territory of the best TVs is that it's actually relatively affordable – albeit with emphasis on the 'relatively'. While £4,899/$4,299 for the 75-inch version isn't chump change, it's unusual to get such a huge 8K screen for as little as this. So even with the comparative lack of compatible content out there, this isn't a bad purchase for those wanting to be ready for the future of home cinema. For Sensational picture quality

Impressive sound quality

Outstanding gaming display Against No Dolby Vision support

Some default settings require tweaks

Native 8K content remains elusive

Reviewed by Reviewed by John Archer Contributing Writer "Samsung’s latest 8K TV builds on the strengths of the brand’s barn-storming 2024 QN900D 8K range in spectacular fashion." Read John's full Samsung QN900F review.

Today's best Samsung Neo QLED QN900F 8K Vision AI Smart TV deals $3,297.99 View $3,299.99 View $3,299.99 View Show more

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Google Pixel 9a should be impressive on paper. With performance that rivals the Pixel 9, not to mention a camera that excels at macro photography and nearly rivals that of the Pixel 9 Pro. AI features like screening spam calls, transcribing phone calls and live conversations with Gemini while it uses the camera are all neat features that help it rival many of the best cheap phones Unfortunately, it is lacking in a couple of critical areas. Its design is aggressively bland, even ugly, with all of the character of its stablemates stripped out. Weirdly, it features a bigger battery than either the Pixel 9 or the Pixel 9 Pro and yet doesn't last any longer. And while the Pixel 9a's new AI features are broadly positive, Gemini's habit of regurgitating stereotypes when generating images of people is pretty problematic. For Camera excels at macro shots

More durable than predecessors

Refined Android interface Against Image generator reinforces stereotypes

Battery is bigger than 9 and 9 Pro, but doesn’t last longer

Kinda ugly

Reviewed by Reviewed by Philip Berne US Mobiles Editor "This year the Google Pixel 9a takes an ugly turn, and doesn’t look like the striking Pixel 9. That aside, it performs well and takes great photos, plus it comes with most, but not all, of the latest Google AI features." Read Philip's full Google Pixel 9a review.

Today's best Samsung Neo QLED QN900F 8K Vision AI Smart TV deals $3,297.99 View $3,299.99 View $3,299.99 View Show more

(Image credit: Dash Wood / Future)

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro may well be the best Android iPad-alternative we've gotten our hands on to date. Its mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and 8GB of RAM mean it can hold its own when it comes to gaming, not breaking a sweat with even resource-hungry titles like Zenless Zone Zero and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. And its implementation of Android is definitely better than some, even if the amount of bloat included left a bit of a bitter taste in our mouths. It's also a fantastic media-consumption machine, one that happily rivals many of the best tablets out there. This is in no small part thanks to its expansive 12.7-inch 2944 x 1840 display that offers a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate, backed up with JBL-tuned speakers that offer some of the best sound you'll find on a tablet. Offering iPad-topping specs at a similar price, Lenovo are definitely taking a bite out of Apple's pie here. For Solid specs for the price

Looks and feels premium

Quality pen included

Surprisingly excellent speakers Against Android on tablets has improved, but still isn’t perfect

Some annoying bloat

Reviewed by Reviewed by Dashiell Wood Hardware Writer "The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro offers some compelling upgrades compared to Apple’s iPad such as a larger, 120Hz 3K screen and a great pen included at no extra cost. It looks and feels premium too, but the Android tablet experience still isn't quite as seamless as iOS." Read Dashiell's full Lenovo Idea Tab Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the brand's stab at the success of the Apple Watch SE, an entry-level smartwatch with an emphasis on affordability. There's potentially a debate to be had about how successful this mission is. It has some features to commend it – such as accurate workout tracking and a comfortable fit – while its battery life and performance pale in comparison to many of the best smartwatches.



But one factor renders the whole consideration moot: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 exists. It's a year older and yet it packs a more powerful CPU, more memory, more size options, a larger, brighter display, more sensors and a larger battery. Yes, it costs more than the FE on Samsung's site but take a browse elsewhere and you'll find the Watch 6 available for a similar price. Ultimately, it's hard to fathom whom this watch is for. For Plenty of features

Sapphire Glass Against Worse than the cheaper Galaxy Watch 6

Poor battery life

Sluggish performance

Reviewed by Reviewed by Stephen Warwick Fitness & Wearables Writer "The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE makes almost no sense as a purchase, given that the much better Galaxy Watch 6 still exists." Read Stephen's full Samsung Galaxy Watch FE review.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deals $199.99 $144.99 View Deal ends Tue, Apr 15, 2025 $144.99 View $199.99 $159.99 View Show more

(Image credit: Future)

The Xreal One are undeniably more expensive than the affordable pair of AR glasses we featured in our RayNeo Air 3s review last week. But they're also premium in every other sense. Their OLED display offers gorgeously vivid colors and impactful contrast, while its 120Hz refresh rate is seriously slick. Even some of the best smart glasses really need to be paired with a discrete pair of earphones but these sound impressive on their own, thanks to their Bose-curated audio.



You can also connect the Xreal One to a suite of compatible devices via USB-C, such as smartphones, laptops, and game consoles, allowing you to watch movies and play games on a huge, floating virtual display. The only real drawback, barring the price, is you'll also want to buy the add-on Beam Pro, which gives you access to a spatial photo camera setup, and the option to charge your device as you use it. For Lightweight and comfy

Solid Bose audio

Electrochromic dimming Against Pricey

Only Full HD resolution

You’ll want the Beam Pro add-on too

Reviewed by Reviewed by Hamish Hector Fitness & Wearables Writer "The Xreal One AR glasses come out swinging with the best audio I’ve heard from a pair of smart specs, and impressive visuals – though they come at a high price." Read Hamish's full Xreal One AR glasses review.