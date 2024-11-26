Get this Roomba Combo for a knock-down price this Black Friday week at Amazon
$250 / £130 off a Roomba Combo? Yes please!
Is this an early holiday miracle? This is one massive Black Friday deal, with a 46% saving to be made now that you can get the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ at Amazon for $299 (was $549.99) in the US, plus there's a 29% saving on offer with the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ at Amazon for £319 (was £449) in the UK.
We've been keeping a close eye on the best Black Friday deals, with plenty of Roombas already making the list. This almost half-price deal isn't to be missed, as a saving this huge hasn't been offered in almost six months.
Today's best iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ deal in the US
Save an impressive $250 on this named-brand vac and mop combo now that the self-emptying Robot Roomba Combo i5+ is down to an incredible $299.
Today's best iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ deal in the UK
Nab yourself this nifty self-emptying vac and mop combo with a cheeky £130 discount this Black Friday at Amazon.
For many people, the mention of a robot vac brings a Roomba to mind, but Roombas are not all made equal. Thankfully we have a super-helpful range guide to help you decide which Roomba model will work best for you. The iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ is an affordable vac and mop combo, featuring smart room mapping, scheduling, and self-emptying for up to sixty days.
If this fantastic saving isn't quite enough to sway you then we've got a wide selection of the best vacuum alternatives in our selection of the best robot vacuums and best cordless vacuums.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.