An incredible 45% off the Google Pixel 8 with Pixel Buds Pro thrown in for free

The best Android phone for most people is the Google Pixel 8 which is now on sale at Voxi for a massively reduced price of £428.40 (was £774). Not only does this result in a 45% saving but they'll also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro or a Google Pixel Watch 1. That's quite the sweetener. It's worth noting that you do have to purchase a mobile plan with Voxi to take advantage of the deal.

The phone itself is not as good as the Pixel 8 Pro, but it's not far off. Saving a little bit of money and going for the Pixel 8 is worthy of consideration. You'll still benefit from a refreshed design, the latest Tensor G3 chipset, and a number of new AI features that the processor facilitates. There's also the amazing dual rear camera setup that guarantees incredible photos.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 deal

Google Pixel 8 with free Pixel Buds Pro or Google Pixel Watch 1: was £774, now £428.40 at Voxi

A 45% discount on any phone is one of the biggest reductions you're ever likely to see on a device like this. The fact that you get Pixel Buds Pro or a Google Pixel Watch 1 thrown in for free is even more exciting. The phone itself comes with the impressive Tensor G3 chipset, a number of new AI features, and a dual rear camera.

If you're dead set on getting a Pixel phone, then this is by far the best option at this price point. If you're prepared to pay a little more, there are plenty of other options that come under the best Pixel phones based on different criteria. With every purchase, you'll also get seven years of software updates, which is perfect for users who don't swap their phones out every couple of years.

The battery has been upgraded from the Pixel 7, allowing for just over six hours of screen-on time. This is more than enough for average usage throughout the day. Charging speeds of 27W wired alongside support for wireless charging make it quick and easy to get back up and running when the phone goes flat. In our Google Pixel 8 review we were able to take the battery from flat to 54% in 30 minutes flat.

If you're happy spending more money, then there are often Google Pixel 8 Pro deals that are worth a look. Alternatively, if you're happy broadening your horizons away from Google then there are plenty of other phone deals to whet your appetite.