14 top deals from Best Buy's mega weekend sale – including up to $1,000 off iPads, TVs, appliances and more

Best Buy has launched yet another of its big weekend sales featuring dozens of limited-time deals across TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, appliances and more. And yet again I've dived into the sea of offers and emerged with 14 of the best deals that I think are worth buying if you're shopping this weekend.

Sticking to its strengths, there are several excellent TV deals available in the retailer's latest sale. If good quality and value for money are exactly what you're after then you should check out this Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV for $479.99 (was $579.99). It's a great price for a large budget-friendly display that offers strong all-around performance for shows, movies, sports and gaming.

Best Buy also remains one of the top places to pick up an iPad with some huge savings available on both old and new models. One standout is the latest iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) for $899 (was $999). This $100 saving brings what we call one of the best iPads ever in our review down to a record-low price.

Those are just two of my top picks. You can find even more great deals from the latest Best Buy 3-day sale below. Just remember, if there's anything that grabs you, you've got until the end of Sunday to hit that buy button.

Best Buy 3-day sale - the top 14 deals

Insignia F30 Series 43-inch 4K Fire TV: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

This best-selling small-screen Insignia 43-inch TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. You can now pick one up for well under $200, which is an excellent price to pay for a decent and basic TV of this size for a smaller room or the kids.

Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV: was $579.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 75-inch A6 4K TV has all the essentials you need from an inexpensive TV. Besides its hefty screen, it has a 4K AI Upscaler which is great for upgrading non-4K content. For gamers, there’s a dedicated mode with variable refresh rates and an auto-low latency mode. Alongside that is an AI Sports Mode so you can hear every key sound while you’re watching sports, which is a neat extra touch.

Samsung Q60D 4K QLED TV 65-inch: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes from 32 to 85 inches. Our pick of the deals on this model at Best Buy is the 65-inch version, which is a great size for a lot of people for streaming, gaming and watching sports. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Samsung S90C 83-inch 4K OLED TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV you can buy the largest 83-inch model on sale for $2,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. This is the return to a record-low price, so it's unlikely to be any cheaper than this before Black Friday in November.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $224.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has been as low as $199 in the last couple of months so this isn't a record-low price, but it's still a good offer on the entry-level tablet if you want to buy one today. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. It might be cheaper again in a couple of months for Black Friday, but right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2.

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy

This iPad Pro features a high-resolution liquid retina XDR display, incredible battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming. Getting $100 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy

The newer iPad Pro M4 is available and Best Buy is massively discounting the last-generation models, so you can score a great deal if you're OK with a slightly older tablet. This is one of the pricier versions as it comes with 512GB of storage compared to 128GB as standard, but there's a massive $500 discount to bring the price down. You also get a crisp and bright liquid retina display, as well as stacks of performance thanks to the inclusion of Apple's M2 chip.

HP Envy: was $849.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Sometimes you need the convenience of having the ability to swap from a laptop to a tablet by simply spinning the screen. That's what you get with this HP Envy, which is now $380 off in this weekend's Best Buy sale. It offers strong mid-range performance, so it's good for the majority of everyday tasks and work. You do pay a premium to get the flexibility of a 2-in-1 device, though, as there are many more powerful laptops available for around the same price, but this is a big saving on a versatile and capable model.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79.20 at Best Buy

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Best Buy has a four-pack on sale for $79.20. That's the best deal out there today and only $4 more than the record-low price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack or any other notoriously easy-to-lose items, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you want to monitor, and your iPhone will locate it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

We said these were 'easily the best yet' in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review thanks to the big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design. These are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $90 discount.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $100 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

A straight upgrade from the 265 in almost every respect. With up to 23 days of battery life, a built-in widget to help you plan running strategies around an upcoming race, Garmin Connect's excellent route creation feature, and advanced running dynamics, this is the perfect watch for runners, whether you're interested in road or trail.

Breville Barista Express Impress: was $899.95 now $699.95 at Best Buy

The Breville Barista Express Impress is packed with great ways to make your perfect cup of coffee. It has 25 different grind settings so you can get the grind size just how you like it while its smart system can automatically calculate and adjust the level of fresh coffee to ensure you get the perfect dose every time. This isn’t basic coffee by any means right down to its manual steam wand for creating gorgeous latte art. It is, however, worth it if you want one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines at the best price we've ever seen it.

Logitech Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Logitech Pro X Superlight is an older model, but it's still a competent competitive gaming mouse. It flaunts a "superlight" 2.2oz weight and connects up to 33ft away using a wireless receiver that plugs into a USB port. In that sense, there's nothing to drag your hand down as you click away during a match. It also flaunts a 1ms response time and 25600DPI tracking for high-speed reactions and sensitivity. While it isn't as light or speedy as the newer model, it costs much less at this record-low price and still offers plenty of pros.

