One day I'll stop recommending this Cyber Monday iPad deal, but not this day; just go and buy it

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. But I don't give a hoot, as I'm back to tell you to really consider one of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals; right now, the iPad mini is on sale at Amazon for $469 (was $499). In the UK, the new iPad mini can be had for £459 at Amazon (was £499).

Now, I'll admit that the US deal price has gone up by $10 since Black Friday, but for a 2024 Apple tablet with the power to run Apple Intelligence and a whole suite of demanding games, $469 is still a pretty great price. And if you don't want that one, then the older iPad mini, which is the one I use, can be found for as little as $378 at Amazon.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for iPad deals in your area.

Today's best iPad mini deals in the US

Apple iPad mini (2024): was $499 now $469 at Amazon If you can't stomach an older iPad mini, then Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has knocked a welcome $40 off the price of the new, M4-powered iPad mini. You'll have to choose the Blue model for the maximum saving, though smaller discounts are also available on the other color variants.

Apple iPad mini (65GB, 2021): was $499 now $378 at Amazon Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini down $378. You get a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features.

Today's best iPad mini deal in the UK

Apple iPad mini (2024): was £499 now £459 at Amazon Not a massive discount on the latest iPad mini, but it's new for this year and has plenty of power for some great games and Apple Intelligence, so is worth your attention. In our Apple iPad mini A17 Pro (2024) review, we praised the new tablet's "pocket-friendly design" and "ability to support Apple Intelligence." Even if you can find the previous-gen iPad mini on sale for cheaper than £459, I think this new model is the better, more future-proof buy.

As I've said before, I'm emphatic about these iPad deals, that's because I love using my iPad mini and want everyone to get in on my compact fondle-slate fun.

Sure, smartphones have large screens these days that may render a small tablet a tad moot, but I love the iPad mini due to how well it handles iPadOS in a small form factor. It makes for a great device to tap notes on, a really good mobile games console, a neat e-reader, and just a satisfying tablet to scan the news on or look up random things that pop into my increasingly erratic mind.

Add in more power in the 2024 model, and you've got some 8 inches of fantastic tablet fun. So, yeah, just go and buy it.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK