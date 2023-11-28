I've been reviewing tablets since the first iPad and Galaxy, here are the only Cyber Monday tablet deals I'd pick

While Cyber Monday deals may not be great for phones, you can find excellent deals on the top tablets without signing a contract agreement. Whether you need one of the best tablets around, or just a simple media device to keep the kids busy in the back seat.

Of course the first tablet that comes to mind will probably be the Apple iPad, and you can certainly find great deals on Apple's tablet, especially if you just want a basic iPad, or if you're willing to sign up for a carrier agreement to get that iPad connected to a network.

There are also great tablets available from Samsung. While the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series are on sale, Samsung's older tablets are an even better value, and you can find Samsung Galaxy Tab models worth considering for as low as $100.

If you want an alternative to the iPad and Galaxy options, there is a great sale on the Google Pixel Tablet, a cool bundle that includes a speaker dock as well as a more portable home tablet. The OnePlus Pad, a great Android tablet, is also on sale for this shopping season.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the US

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air is a great all-round slate, boasting iPad Pro-level M1 performance, Apple Pencil 2 support and 5G cellular connectivity and right now, a range-wide $100 discount.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

With Amazon's impressive Black Friday deal now out of action Walmart has your back with the same tablet for a similarly attractive price this Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Apple's current-gen iPad mini isn't likely to get any cheaper than this for Cyber Monday, but the available 20% is the best price around. As such, it's worth snapping up now, especially as it's a great little tablet with a neat design, plenty of power, and works well as a portable gaming machine too.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021, renewed): was $799 now $599 on Amazon

iPads hold their value impressively well but this $200 off the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro is a discount still well worth considering. While its successor boasts Apple's newer M2 chip, we found the jump between generations to be relatively minor, meaning this M1-powered slate will deliver for practically everything you ask of it. You can also save a nice chunk on the 256GB (cellular) and 512GB models.

Best Cyber Monday Android tablet deals in the US

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Speaker Dock (128GB): was $499 now $398.99 at Amazon

Google has attempted to make its own tablets time and again, with mixed results, but the combination of Pixel Tablet and its magnetically attaching speaker dock make for a great duo for use around-the-house, as well as on-the-go and this latest discount knocks more than $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $399 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has only just launched and yet it's already available with an initial discount of $50. There's a smaller reduction on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus too. Highlights include a sleek design, IP68-certified against dust and water, and up to 18 hours battery life on a single charge and a sharp 90Hz WUXGA+ display and AKG-tuned stereo speakers. S Pen stylus, also included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699.99 now $499 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs in more features than a basic iPad – thanks to Samsung's software improvements, but it wasn't quite worth the starting price. Now, however, it's down by $200, not its Black Friday low but still a Cyber Monday bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529.99 now $327.62 on Amazon

Samsung loves to make a bargain device for the fans, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE gives you a huge 12.4-inch display – the same size as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, for much less. You get S Pen stylus compatibility, great performance, and now all at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The baby of Samsung's current Galaxy Tab bunch, the entry-level Tab A7 Lite sports a compact 8.7-inch display and a baseline 32GB of storage. This is lowest price we've ever seen this tablet.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the UK

Apple iPad 10.9 2022: was £499 now £437 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad enjoys its biggest reduction yet on the entry-level 64GB WiFi-only model. Reductions on other storage and cellular variants are less impressive. A strong A14 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil support and USB-C convenience make for a great combo for this well-styled everyday iPad.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was £569 now £519.99 at Amazon

Not a mind-blowing saving, but it's still a handy discount on an already keenly-priced iPad. The refreshed design holds a great Retina display and a powerful A15 Bionic chip, which is still plenty powerful nearly two years later. As Apple has seemingly forgotten about the iPad mini, don't expect to see discounts that beat this one.

5th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB): was £699 now £628 at Very

This is one of the best tablets on the market, though its price pre-sale may have kept people away. But thanks to this price drop Very might have the lowest price around for a 2022 Air. It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP back camera, and more.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was £1,249, now £1,179 at Amazon

Even discounted, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is hardly cheap in the UK. But you are paying for one of the very best tablet experiences around. You can also save £119 on the 512GB model and £100 on the 1TB version. And as we don't expect the discounts to get much more generous than this, an iPad Pro with this much shaved off its price isn't to be sniffed at.

Best Cyber Monday Android tablet deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): was £1,299 now £899 on Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was so capable and powerful that Samsung waited almost 18 months before introducing a successor in the Tab S9 series and today, it's still a formidable slate, great for digital creatives or media lovers looking for a great portable display (and speakers). This huge Cyber Monday discount knocks a whopping 31% off the 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB, 5G cellular): was £649 now £489 on Amazon

Samsung loves to make a bargain device for the fans, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE gives you a huge 12.4-inch display – the same size as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, for much less. You get S Pen stylus compatibility, great performance, and now all with a fair chunk of change knocked off.