Amazon Prime Day delivers again with the Apple iPad mini for a record-low price

The Apple iPad mini is hands down one of the best iPads Apple has ever made. It's especially great for children or adults who want something more compact and easier to handle. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can now get the iPad mini at Amazon for $349.99 (was $499).

The iPad mini has been discounted a number of times before but never by as much as $150. The small form factor makes it a perfect travel companion whether you're wanting to catch up on your favorite shows, browse the web, or get some work done.

Today’s best iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. The powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. This display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. A discount of $150 brings it down to the lowest price ever.

The Apple iPad mini is one of the best tablets and has been for a long time. The praise centres around it's compact form factor and powerful processor that keeps everything running smoothly. It's size means you can throw it in a rucksack, a handbag, or your kids can use it in the car.

If you read our iPad mini review you'll see that we particularly love the stylish design. Apple is synonymous with great design and that's truly on display here with the iPad mini. The 10-hour battery life is also enough to stand up to most daily demands, even if you can't get to a charging point every day.

The iPad mini also works great with the Apple Pencil - an ideal combo for artists and those seeking more productive creative workflows.

We have a load of other iPad deals for you to enjoy. If you're happy with Android as much as Apple, then you might prefer our tablet deals page instead.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US