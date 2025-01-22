Grab the new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for one of its lowest prices yet

There’s one particularly nice highlight today if you're looking for inexpensive tablet deals. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 at Amazon for $64.99 (was $99.99) and it’s a great option for someone who wants a cheap tablet to entertain the kids or if you want something to do on your commute.

This is the 2024 model of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet so there haven’t been many discounts since its launch. It did get slightly cheaper during Black Friday but only by $10. Otherwise, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet has mostly been the full price since launch day. Saving 35% off, especially during January and away from sales events, makes it very appealing.

The tablet has an 8-inch HD screen which offers plenty of room if you want to watch a movie (or distract the kids with one). It also has an all-day battery life and you can take video calls too. Think of it as a basic but highly functional entry point to the tablet world.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon An 8-inch HD screen is the star of the show here while the tablet is still sleek and thin. It has 32GB of storage with the option to expand that by up to 1TB with an inexpensive microSD card. The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is surprisingly versatile for the price although its strength lies in giving you somewhere easy to browse online or play a few games while on the move. You can take video calls and use Alexa through it too.

The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet range is so new that we haven’t actually reviewed the latest model yet. That means there’s no sign of it in our look at the best cheap tablets but it seems likely to feature there soon enough. This won’t be one of the best tablets in terms of performance but you do get some neat AI-powered features such as Writing Assist and Wallpaper Creator.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet also helps you send more polished emails and it can summarize webpages. If you’re looking for some downtime, there are plenty of apps and games to access via the Amazon Appstore although there’s no Google Play support like with other Android-based tablets. That’s not a dealbreaker for all though and its 13 hours of battery life is great for most purposes.

There are other Amazon Fire tablet deals around too if you want more (or less) for your money. For more power, look towards the iPad deals going on as well.