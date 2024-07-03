Early Prime Day deals offer record-breaking discounts on Amazon Fire HD tablets

Early Prime Day deals are heating up fast with the combination of Amazon’s big day and 4th of July sales making now the perfect time to buy a lot of cool tech. Currently, you can buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 at Amazon for $54.99 (was $129.99) or the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon for $84.99 (was $179.99). Both have hit record-low prices meaning today is a very tempting day to treat yourself to a new tablet.

Both models are very appealing to anyone who has been contemplating buying one of the best cheap tablets. Either one is a good device for entertaining the kids on a long journey, or for you to use when you want to stream some shows or relax away from your phone or laptop.

The Fire HD 8 has only ever dropped to $69.99 in the past, while the Fire HD 10 has only reached $104.99 so you can’t get much better than this. It’s safe to say neither will get cheaper when Prime Day rolls around officially in a couple of weeks time.

Today’s best Amazon Fire HD tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $129.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Small and therefore very portable, the Fire HD 8 is a neat little tablet. It has an all-day battery life of up to 13 hours with its 8-inch HD screen allowing you to browse social media, watch some shows, or look up some useful websites. There’s Alexa support too if you’d like to use it as a smart home hub, while easy-to-use parental controls could prove very useful on a long trip. It’s not powerful but it offers the essentials.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $179.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support.

Neither the Amazon Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 10 will be competing with the best tablets on the market. Such tablets are pretty high-end and bordering on being laptop replacements while the Amazon Fire HD range is more about giving you a fun distraction without needing to grab your phone all the time.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is the better of the two given the higher quality screen but either is good if you just want to browse the internet on a slightly larger screen than your phone, or you’re trying to keep the kids busy while you travel.

Both tablets gain new apps from the Amazon Appstore rather than Google Play which can be a little limited, but all your favorites are here like Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and plenty of ways to stream new shows.

The Alexa support is a neat extra if you plan on making your home smarter overall too.

There are plenty of other Amazon Prime Day deals coming up and that will include more tablet deals as well. Keep an eye on how the Amazon prime Day tablet deals play out over the coming weeks but don’t count on these two dropping any further.