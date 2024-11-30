Black Friday may be over but there are still some great tablet deals to grab before they sell out - and I've rounded up the best

Black Friday may be officially over but the tablet deals are still ticking along. So I've flagged a whole clutch of them, and these might just be... the best tablet deals... in the world.

How would I know? Well I've been covering Black Friday deals for more years than I care to remember; I'm also an enthusiastic tablet user, so you trust me that I'll flag deals to you not duds.

• See all of today's deals

Furthermore, a lot of the tablet featured below can be found on our best tablets guide, so they are great at full price and now even better with a neat discount.

So let's get cracking; read on for the best tablet deals in the US and UK.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Roland Moore-Colyer Managing Editor, Mobile Computing and Deals I've been covering tablets for years, having spent more than a decade in technology journalism. Plus as the editorial manager of the Mobile Computing and Deals verticals at TechRadar, I'm not short of knowledge in what's a good device and what's a good deal, ready to recommend the best products and bargains to you, dear reader.

Today's best tablet deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $199.99 at Samsung There’s a massive up to $1,000 to be saved on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra when you combine an upfront $200 discount and up to $800 trade-in rebate for your existing tablet. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $149.99 at Samsung Up to $300 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. We've seen Samsung offer a $100 upfront discount on this device before but today's trade-in rebate of up to $400 is a record-low.

OnePlus Pad 2: was $549 now $479 at Amazon With $70 off the original price, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a bit of a bargain for a rather powerful and capable Android tablet. For the price, you get a 12.1-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 67W fast charging; not bad for a tablet now under $500.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $199.99 at bestbuy.com Best Buy has discounted the 256GB iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $389 at Walmart Apple's previous-gen iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Walmart's $110 discount is impressive, though we have seen this iPad as low as $349.99 at Amazon previously.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $259 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further, to a record-low $259. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Amazon Getting $100 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all. This iPad Pro features a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024): was $999 now $924 at Walmart If the Amazon deal above is sold out or over, then Walmart's $924 deal on the new iPad Pro is still worth a look. In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but Black Friday season is a great time to snag a discount.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $699 now $599 at Amazon You can save a cool $100 on the latest 256GB iPad Air over at Amazon. Nearly $600 isn't cheap for an iPad but it does next you a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Amazon If you want extra screen space, you can go for the iPad Air 13-inch (M2) instead. As well as being available at its lowest price yet, it has the same processing power as the 11-inch model. All the nice extras and useful features are included, too, as well as that larger display. If you need more of a laptop replacement, this is the right size for you. Add on a Magic Keyboard for the most convenience.

Apple Magic Keyboard: was $299 now $239 at Walmart To compliment an 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air, Apple's Magic Keyboard offers a smart combination of keyboard, trackpad, and tilting stand to transform an iPad into a pseudo computer. It's an essential accessory for people who want to be productive on Apple's tablets, and with $59 off it's more appealing than ever.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to a new record low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Kindle ereaders are always popular deals during Black Friday, and I predict this discount on Amazon's all-new model will go fast. Amazon's latest Kindle was just released this month, and you can find a first-time discount, which brings the price down to $89.99. The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader and features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks.

Today's best tablet deals in the UK

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £300 now £239 at Laptops Direct Not the cheapest we've seen this older iPad drop to but Laptops Direct has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to £239, a reasonable price for a tablet with a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and slick software. In simple terms, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £329 now £289 at John Lewis Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to £349 earlier this year, but John Lewis has cut that number even further to £289. FOr an entry-level iPad that a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and refreshed design, that's a good price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was £599 now £559.97 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For almost half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Granted, this Amazon deal isn't a great one, but £559 is still the best price you'll find for the new iPad Air (well, it's technically tied with Very and John Lewis).

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024): was £999 now £956.92 at EE In our iPad Pro (2024) review (albeit for the 13-inch model), we describe Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but EE has seen fit to discount the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) to a slightly more digestible price ahead of Black Friday. Not even Amazon is offering this price right now.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: was £999 now £699 at Currys The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus has been cut by £300 making it a bit of an Android tablet bargain. It features Samsung's most powerful tablet processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with AI capabilities incorporated into its system. The latest Vision Booster technology also supports a brilliant display that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast based on your environment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £119 at Currys The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is down to an impressively low price at Currys for Black Friday – though I have seen it £15 cheaper in the past. This basic tablet has an entry-level processor, a small 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking, but it's still a great tablet for light mobile computing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £119 at Argos Over on Argos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 can also be had for £129, which is good if the Currys deal has sold out. It's the cheapest the Tab A9 has dropped at Argos, so do go and check it out.

OnePlus Pad 2: was $549 now $475 at Amazon At under £500, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a bit of a bargain for a rather powerful and capable Android tablet. For the price, you get a 12.1-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 67W fast charging; not bad for a tablet now under $500.

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen): was £179.99 now £99 at Argos Here's a super-cheap Lenovo tablet deal in the Black Friday sales at Amazon. It's getting older now and the spec is lightweight but if you just need an affordable device for everyday jobs, watching videos and light use this will be up to the task.

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £349 now £238 at Amazon This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks - especially with a handy Bluetooth keyboard included for free. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £124.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time since launch this Black Friday. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.