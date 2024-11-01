3 movies leaving Netflix in November with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

While there isn't a huge amount of movies and shows leaving Netflix in November 2024, that doesn't mean that there aren't a few hidden gems with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes who don't have their heads on the chopping block. When it comes to my recommendations this month, my list is the definition of diverse.

To make sure you don't miss the best Netflix movies leaving one of the best streaming services next month, I've selected a comedy drama, crime thriller, and sci-fi action with Tom Cruise that will hopefully help fill your evening gaps when you're stuck for something to watch.

But if you're ahead of the game and have already checked them off your list, then you can always head over to our selection of four new Netflix movies with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes that are arriving on Netflix in November. Trust us when we say we have you covered.

Frances Ha (2012)

Frances Ha - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 85 minutes

Director: Noah Baumbach

Leaving on: November 30

Husband and wife duo Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Greta Gerwig (Barbie) join forces to bring you a comedy-drama set in New York City. With Gerwig as the titular character Frances, the movie follows her as she navigates the Big Apple while struggling to find work as a dancer. Floating between different apartments in Brooklyn, she throws herself into work apprenticing for a dance company to achieve her dreams, all while trying to find a partner in the process.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 100 minutes

Director: James Foley

Leaving on: November 30

The highest rated movie on our list is a crime thriller with an all-star cast that features Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, Jack Lemmon, and Kevin Spacey. At a New York real estate office, a team of agents is told that everyone but its top two agents will lose their jobs by the end of the week, so the men do everything in their power to ensure their jobs are secure. With each having their own motivations to act out accordingly, including Shelley Levene (Lemmon) who will do anything to protect his sick daughter, the culture at the office becomes hostile and complex.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 113 minutes

Director: Doug Liman

Leaving on: November 30

Edge of Tomorrow is a sci-fi action epic lead by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, with a supporting cast of Brendan Gleeson and Bill Paxton. During an alien invasion that has engulfed the planet, William Cage (Cruise) is tasked with a suicide mission during which is killed instantly. After his death, he finds himself stuck in a loop of time reliving the same fight and his own death over again. In each loop, Cage's combat skills grow stronger and with the help of fellow comrade Rita (Blunt), they get closer and closer to defeating the extra-terrestrials.