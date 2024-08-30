LG TV owners are about to get a load of free and cheap streaming subscriptions – here's what's included

If you own an LG TV, you're in for a treat, as the electronics company has just announced that it's hosting a Streaming Week, which means you'll get access to some of the best streaming services for free, or much cheaper than the regular price.

LG's Streaming Week celebrates a decade since the initial launch of webOS on one of the best TVs, where they'll be offering discounts across huge names such as Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Paramount Plus.

The week kicks off on September 9 and runs through to October 13, during which time LG will offer "a range of enticing offers from content partners, such as free subscriptions of up to three months and up to 90 percent in discounts".

The Streaming Week promotion is open to owners of LG TVs above UHD released from 2018 onward (running webOS 4.0 and above), as well as StanbyME and StanbyME Go users. All the free and discounted stuff will be accessible from the Home Screen, Content Store, or Apps.

What's included in LG Streaming Week?

Severance is just one of the great shows you can stream for free thanks to LG's Streaming Week. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus is offering a three-month free trial, which gives you plenty of time to binge-watch some of the best Apple TV Plus shows or best Apple TV Plus movies. We've recommended everything from sci-fi to comedy to dramas, so make sure you check that out!

Elsewhere, there's a three-month free trial of Apple Music – one of the best music streaming services – too which gives you access to over 100 million songs as well as over 30,000 expertly curated playlists, artist interviews, and Apple Music Radio. So if you're always listening to something, there's plenty of treats for audiophiles.

New and returning Paramount Plus subscribers can grab a 50% discount on an annual subscription, for those keen to check out the best Paramount Plus shows or the best Paramount Plus movies.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For cinema fans, Mubi is offering 70% off for six months while sports fans are in for a treat thanks to DAZN. New customers can get 25% off a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription and a NFL Weekly Pro subscription for USD 0.99 (or local currency equivalent). So if you're mad about football, that's the place to be.

Finally, if anime is more your thing, you can grab a 30 day free trial of Crunchyroll, the largest dedicated anime streaming library of over 25,000 hours of content.