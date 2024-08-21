Best Buy just launched a surprise TV sale: 12 deals I'd buy with savings up to $1,100

Best Buy has launched a massive TechFest sale this week - a surprisingly large retail event that features some superb deals across a wide range of models, including some of our best-rated TVs here at TechRadar.

Not only can you get huge discounts of up to $1,100 on well-known models like the stunning Samsung S90C OLED, but today's deals on budget displays start at just $60 for more cheap and cheerful options.

I've laid out the 12 best TV deals in the Best Buy TechFest sale below, which include several record-low prices across a range of budgets. Regardless of what you're looking for, there's plenty to check out today with prices that arguably rival those we'd see over Black Friday.

If you're interested, you can head on over to our Labor Day TV sales to see options from other retailers. We also have a main Labor Day sales page that includes deals on laptops, appliances, and other popular categories this week.

Cheap TVs

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Today's early Labor Day TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch display for just $60. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $239.99 now $187.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV features a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode, and there’s a great 4K upscale for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Today's early Labor Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $187.99.

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $298.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $299.99. For that price, you get a 55-inch display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $400 you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $597.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $597.99 - a record-low. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theatre-like sound.

High-end TVs

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Best Buy brings this one down to a price that matches the lowest we've ever seen.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $797.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, on sale for just $799.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung QN90C 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was $1,299 now $897.99 at Best Buy

The 4K 120Hz-capable display with HDMI 2.1 ports is ideal for gamers, especially those wanting to connect current-gen game consoles. The slim form factor, thin bezel, and sturdy hexagonal plate stand give the QN90C a strong visual appeal, too. It looks particularly impressive in Ambient Mode, which is a Samsung feature for displaying artwork and photos in a low-power mode. Today's early Labor Day deal shaves a whopping $400 off the price of the 55-inch variant (others sizes are on sale too).

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,497.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a new record-low for this size. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,493.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,493.99. That's a massive $1,100+ discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price. To see today's deal from Best Buy, you must add the S90C OLED TV to your cart.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,597.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,597.99, just $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display is a little older now but features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,998.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,998.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

