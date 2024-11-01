5 movies leaving Hulu in November with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I'm stuck for new movies and shows to get stuck into, Hulu saves the day, and I'm looking forward to being able to watch all the new titles that are coming to Hulu in November 2024. However, even the best streaming services have their downfalls, and I can't say that I want these five movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to clear for departure.

There seems to be a running theme in my list of Hulu recommendations, as each packs action and thrill – and two of them are from director S. Craig Zahler. However, I've also thrown in a documentary film that tells the story about one of the most obscure reunions ever to drive a wedge between the thrillers.

These five movies are just a few examples of all the titles leaving Hulu in November 2024. As usual, there isn't a shedload of movies that are leaving Hulu, but it's wise to double check our list to make sure you don't miss out on the best Hulu movies. I just know it's going to be difficult to say goodbye to Hustlers (2019).

Catch the Fair One (2021)

Catch the Fair One - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 86 minutes

Director: Josef Kubota Wladyka

Leaving on: November 12

Actress and former professional boxer Kali Reis had her film debut in Wladyka's indie thriller, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. Executive produced by horror auteur Darren Aronofsky, the movie follows protagonist Kaylee (Reis), a young native American woman and professional boxer preparing for the fight of her life – but outside of the ring. When her sister goes missing, she sets out to look for her by joining a sex trafficking ring in hopes of finding her sister and bringing her back to safety.

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Bone Tomahawk Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Leaving on: November 16

In this Western from the mid-2010s, Zahler's directorial debut encompasses an ensemble cast that's quite impressive for a first feature. Kurt Russell is Sheriff Franklin Hunt living in the Old West. He puts together a team including his deputy (Richard Jenkins), a gunfighter (Matthew Fox), and cowboy Arthur O'Dwyer (Patrick Warburton) embarking on a journey to find three people, including the town's doctor, from a clan of brutal cannibals.

Brawl in Cellblock 99 (2017)

Brawl In Cell Block 99 Official Trailer #1 (2017) Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter Thriller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Leaving on: November 16

The second feature by S. Craig Zahler in our list is another story about a former boxer Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn) whose life is falling apart - he's just lost his job and his marriage is on the line. When he falls into the drug trade as a result, a brawl between police officers and his allies lands him in prison where he's forced to commit violent tasks. While in the maximum security environment, he must kill a fellow inmate in hopes of saving his wife from a drug lord on the outside.

Mandy (2018)

Mandy Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 121 minutes

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Leaving on: November 16

Set in 1983, Red Miller (Nicholas Cage) and his partner Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough) live peacefully and secluded in a forest away from the rest of society. But their peaceful lives are disturbed when a savage cult leader Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache) and his hippie followers take over their home, resulting in the murder of Miller's partner. Filled with rage and anger at what has happened, Miller seeks revenge against Sand his followers.

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Three Identical Strangers Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 96 minutes

Director: Tim Wardle

Leaving on: November 30

Among the action and thrill of my Hulu recommendations this month, this documentary feature stood out not just because of its Rotten Tomatoes score, but because of the shocking events it accounts. In New York in 1980, three 19 year-olds who were all adopted at birth learn that they are identical triplets who were separated at birth. The film uses interviews, archival footage, and recreations to tell the story of how they found each other, but also surfaces a dark secret about their separation.